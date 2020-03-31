90-year-old Midlothian resident is Ellis County's first coronavirus-related death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Ellis County confirmed its first coronavirus-related death on Monday night.

The patient was 90 years old and lived in Midlothian.

The resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21, and was immediately transferred to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in these difficult times and we must all honor this loss of life by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19," the county said in a press release Monday night.

The Ellis County Local Health Authority also confirmed an additional COVID-19 case in Ellis County, with a total of 16 cases.

The patient is a 47-year-old man who lives in Midlothian.

The patient is a 47-year-old man who lives in Midlothian.

"If our residents adhere to the Ellis County order 'Stay home, stay safe' and the guidelines provided by the Texas Center for Disease Control and Prevention, then we can stop the spread of COVID-19," the press release said.