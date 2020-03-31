62-year-old man killed in Detroit, unknown suspect – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) Detroit police say a 62-year-old man was shot and his condition is unknown.

It happened on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. in the 18000 block of Alcoy avenue.

Police say an unknown suspect shot the man outside the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

