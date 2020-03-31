50 Cent responds to criticism from critics of & # 39; For Life & # 39 ;: & # 39; Winning & # 39;

Instagram

This comes after 50 weighs on Drake revealing the first photo of his son Adonis Graham, joking about the strong genes of Drake's mother in the boy, who sports curly blonde hair.

50 cents let everyone know that you are watching your skeptics. The rapper and "Power"The creator recently visited his Instagram account to assess Greg Braxton's criticism of his new television series."For life"after the latter previously destroyed" Power ".

"Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times gave me a damn criticism for power. I didn't understand his opinion, but I took note of him because I thought he might be someone who decided to go against me," then Fif wrote in the caption. next to a photo of Greg.

However, the new Fif "For Life" job was apparently to Greg's liking. "Now you are giving me great reviews about FOR LIFE, I am going to win anyone who doubts I am leaving! #Abcforlife #starzgettheapp #imnotgonnasto stop winning," Fiddy concluded confidently.

Jokingly, one of his followers wrote in the comment section: "Damn, he's about to give you a bad review for this bad picture you put." Someone else added, "50 really held this man hostage until he said his show is good lmao."

Meanwhile, one person noted that the way Fif captioned his message reminded people of the President. Donald trump. "50 captions like Trump," said the person.

This comes after 50 weighed over Duck revealing the first photo of her son Adonis Graham. On Monday, March 30, the rapper joked about Drake's mother's strong genes in the boy, who sports curly blonde hair. "Drake had his mother a really great baby, his genes are strong," said rapper "In Da House" as he posted a photo of Sandra and Adonis. "I bet she's so happy he looks like her. #Abcforlife #starzgettheapp #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi theking."

That day, Drake took to his Instagram account to share the first photo of his beautiful son. Driven by his feelings of missing his "beautiful family" while he was quarantined in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, the hit maker "In My Feelings" uploaded a series of photos of him and the boy.