5-year-old birthday girl surprised with a sweet tailgate party

We do not believe that this young woman forgets her fifth birthday.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people around the world are adjusting to life at a safe distance from each other. However, although social distancing protocols are in force, that does not mean that celebrating life's special moments has also stopped. Such was the case in Tupelo, Miss., Where a girl named Madeline received a special surprise in honor of her fifth birthday: a "tailgate,quot; with family and friends.
In a video, his family shared with E! News, you can see Madeline go out to find a group of cars parked in front of her house with loved ones who enthusiastically sing "Happy Birthday,quot; from their individual vehicles. There was no question who the birthday girl was when a sign saying "Happy 5th Birthday Madeline,quot; spread across the front yard.
"Madeline is the youngest of four sisters and she is a very sociable and brave girl," said Madeline's mother. Kellie, he said to E! News. "She had big plans for her fifth birthday. Once we realized that we were going to be quarantined on her birthday, we were all very sad because we knew she would be devastated. We as a family of six tried to think of ways in which we could do fun things at home all day, including a treasure hunt for your gifts. "
Little did they know that there was something very special in the store. Kellie explained, "On the morning of her birthday, a friend's mother texted me informing us that she arranged for all of Madeline's friends to sing to her in our dead end as they drove away in their cars. I immediately cried because I knew what this would mean for Madeline to see her friends. When we took her outside, she was so surprised to see everyone in her cars singing to her and couldn't stop smiling. "
It goes without saying that the surprise was a success. "She kept repeating, 'This is the best birthday ever!'
The celebrations did not stop there for the birthday girl. "We spent the rest of the day eating all her favorite foods (spaghetti, birthday cake and s & # 39; mores) and playing all her favorite games. We even had a zoomed family reunion so they could sing to her too!" Kellie said.
While the poignant surprise was for her daughter, it meant the same to Kellie and the rest of her family. "It meant a lot to us that our friends took the time to help celebrate Madeline. We are all going through difficult and uncertain times, and just knowing that we have love and support is all," he told E! News. "When someone blesses you, you want to pay and find ways to bless others. I have seen many things going through this terrible pandemic."
Now the birthday girl is looking forward to the day when she can make the rest of her birthday plans come true. "Madeline has many plans to celebrate when we can! She wants a big princess party with all her family and friends together. There will be more cake, of course. She is counting the days until she can hug them all. People!"
—Holly Passalaqua's report
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML52802f9e71152ced14bec54f69ca80a813%