5-year-old birthday girl surprised with a sweet tailgate party

We do not believe that this young woman forgets her fifth birthday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people around the world are adjusting to life at a safe distance from each other. However, although social distancing protocols are in force, that does not mean that celebrating life's special moments has also stopped. Such was the case in Tupelo, Miss., Where a girl named Madeline received a special surprise in honor of her fifth birthday: a "tailgate,quot; with family and friends.

In a video, his family shared with E! News, you can see Madeline go out to find a group of cars parked in front of her house with loved ones who enthusiastically sing "Happy Birthday,quot; from their individual vehicles. There was no question who the birthday girl was when a sign saying "Happy 5th Birthday Madeline,quot; spread across the front yard.

"Madeline is the youngest of four sisters and she is a very sociable and brave girl," said Madeline's mother. Kellie, he said to E! News. "She had big plans for her fifth birthday. Once we realized that we were going to be quarantined on her birthday, we were all very sad because we knew she would be devastated. We as a family of six tried to think of ways in which we could do fun things at home all day, including a treasure hunt for your gifts. "