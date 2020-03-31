& # 39; We don't want more murderers & # 39;: a fight for justice in Mexico | LGBT

Mexico City, Mexico – On a sunny Friday morning in Mexico City, Kenia Cuevas marches to the offices of the National Electoral Institute of Mexico (INE).

The line of people waiting to be seen spills onto the pavement. The wait can be several hours. But Kenya is confident that when officials hear that she is outside, they will attend to her immediately.

He leans towards the intercom and tells the assistant his name. The door opens and the 46-year-old tall makes his way.

Kenya is a household name around here. She has a variety of titles: HIV prevention educator, advocate for the rights of transgender people, and founder of the non-governmental organization Casa de las Munecas Tiresias. He also works full time at the Ministry of Public Education, where he trains teachers in the institution's continuing education programs. She is also a former sex worker.

Her work has made her known at the INE, where she regularly accompanies other transgender people who seek to change their gender in official documents.

Kenya talks to a trans sex worker in Buenavista, Mexico City (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

In December, Kenya launched the Paola Buenrostro Home, a shelter on the eastern outskirts of Mexico City that will provide transgender people with housing and services, including psychological support and career guidance. The refuge is named after her friend Paola Buenrostro.

Like Kenya, Paola was a transgender woman and a sex worker. She was assassinated in 2016. Her death catalyzed activism in Kenya.

After 30 minutes inside the INE, Kenya returns triumphant. One of the employees approaches to ask if the manager has taken good care of her. "Oh yes, how cute," says Kenya. "She started crying, she gave me her personal phone number; she told me to call her for whatever we need."

& # 39; Good memories & # 39;

Kenya has a dominant presence and a tight schedule. He walks down Avenida de los Insurgentes, one of the main thoroughfares in the city, explaining the details of his work while reviewing his WhatsApp messages and sending dozens of voice memo responses. "I'm always like this," he says, pointing to his jeans and flats. "That's why I dress this way."

She sees a younger trans woman on the pavement. They greet each other and Kenya adds her number to the woman's phone. "Let me know if you need anything," he insists.

Kenya hugs a sex worker in Buenavista; This is the most popular area for trans sex workers, and Kenya often visits them to offer support. (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

Kenya started working in the sex industry when she was nine years old.

She grew up as the youngest of six children. Her mother left when she was young, so she and her brothers were raised by her grandmother. She says her four older brothers harassed her for being female, but her older sister and grandmother defended her.

Then, when Kenya was eight years old, her sister and grandmother died.

Kenya was left in the care of her brothers.

With no one to protect her from intimidation, Kenya decided to leave her home.

He headed to Mexico City, the only place he remembered from the day trips with his grandmother: Alameda Central Park in the center of the city.

"I remembered that she would take us there to take a picture on Three Kings Day, so I had good memories," he says.

& # 39; I identified with her & # 39;

Kenya tells the story as if she had told it dozens of times.

That night, he sat on the corner of Avenida Juárez and says: "I saw a woman in the distance, and without even knowing that she was trans, I identified with her.

"So I went up to her and said: 'I want to be like you'. She said to me: 'Then start working, darling'. I said:" How? & # 39; She said to me: & # 39; Stop here, a car will come and ask how much you charge, and you will say four hundred pesos, and then you will get in the car and have sex with them. "

The first person to pay Kenya for sex left her at a hotel with money for the week. When she woke up the next morning, Kenya says she saw that the hotel was full of trans women.

"Trans people are denied our right to housing," he says, "so many of us live in hotels or in individual rooms."

Kenya talks to sex workers in Buenavista (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

Kenya says the women of the hotel took her under her protection. "We'll show you how to fix yourself," they said, "and after this, you'll have to do it yourself."

They took her downtown to the Fantasy Castle wig shop. They bought her a wig, a dress and makeup, and showed her how to get ready. Then, he narrates, they told him: "Now you have spent all the money you earned last night, so it is time to go back to work.

Kenya worked mainly on the Avenida de los Insurgentes highway, earning around 1,500 pesos per day ($ 62), part of which she gave to a lady. In the years that followed, he contracted HIV and started using drugs.

Prison

Then, in 2000, Kenya was arrested when police raided a house in downtown Mexico City where she was buying cocaine.

She was 25 years old.

Authorities took her directly to Reclusorio Norte, a prison in northern Mexico City, where she was charged with possession, distribution and use of cocaine, and sentenced to almost 11 years in prison.

She was sent to a wing of the Santa Martha Acatitla women's prison where HIV-positive prisoners were staying.

"We did not have medical services and there was constant violence," she says.

Kenya began demanding better conditions and medical care, as well as teaching fellow inmates about HIV prevention and care. It was the beginning of his activism.

After 10 years, eight months and seven days, Kenya was released from prison at 3 am on September 22, 2010. She was 35 years old.

He immediately returned to sex work, but continued his HIV-related activism; collaborating with the Condesa Specialized Clinic, which provides HIV and AIDS care, and giving talks and leading workshops throughout the city.

Meeting Paola

Then, one night in downtown Mexico City, Kenya met Paola Buenrostro. They met at Plaza Garibaldi, a plaza famous for mariachi bands that play songs on demand for a few dollars per song.

Paola had just arrived in town that day.

She was originally from the small city of Pijijiapan, Chiapas, in southern Mexico, on the Pacific coast, near the border with Guatemala.

Like Kenya, she grew up being passed among several family members: her mother left Paola with her father, who later left her in the care of her aunts. According to Kenya, when Paola was 14 or 15 years old, she left her aunts' house to move alone to the coastal city of Ciudad del Carmen. At age 18, he moved to Mexico City.

Kenya holds a photo of Paola Buenrostro in Mexico City, where Kenya opened a shelter in December 2019 (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

Kenya recalls that the young woman asked where she could go to work, and Kenya directed her to the nearby intersection of Axis 1 and Paseo de la Reforma. The two women worked in the same areas for the next six years, then moved to Puente de Alvarado.

Alvarado Bridge, a few blocks from the historic Monument to the Revolution, has long been one of the main thoroughfares in the city for trans sex workers. The wide street runs through the city center, bordering the Tabacalera neighborhood, which is full of hourly hotels. There are taco stands, canteens, and restaurants alongside abandoned 19th-century buildings on the avenue. It is bustling and busy during the day, but is quiet at night, apart from the sex workers who crowd around the corners.

& # 39; They only killed her & # 39;

Kenya and Paola met there, as always, on the night of September 30, 2016.

It was Kenya's first night on the streets in a long time. Two weeks earlier, a client had stabbed her, leaving scars still visible on her arms and body.

"Every day, I prepared myself and then decided not to go," he explains.

However, after two weeks, he had run out of money.

When she reached the corner of Puente de Alvarado and Aldama that night, says Kenya, her friend Paola felt bad. Usually they drank anise to keep warm and keep their spirits up while they worked, and Kenya remembers saying to Paola, "It's because you don't have anise. Let me buy you one."

Later that night, Kenya says a man approached them in a gray Nissan sedan. Kenya had already approached him, but both women saw immediately that he seemed drunk or drugged. Kenya says she was knee-length in pants and was only 200 pesos (about $ 8). He needed money, but given the risks of that client, he decided to pass. Paola got in the car.

The car had only moved about 15 meters when Kenya says it heard three shots. Her friend screamed her name. Kenya approached the car. She says the man also tried to shoot him, but the gun did not fire.

Kenya recorded the moments that followed on her mobile phone.

The video shows her friend collapsed in the passenger seat of the car.

"Paola,quot;, Kenya screams over and over again. "They just killed her."

Then, "She is still alive! She is still alive!"

A chorus of voices, fellow sex workers, joins Kenya, calling her friend's name.

"Wait, Paola, we are here, here is the ambulance,quot;, someone calls.

The sound of the sirens grows louder, and the shot is transferred to a police car, where the officers have taken the man.

Kenya approaches the police car, where the man, in the back of the car, has his hands cuffed over his head. He insists that he does not know what happened.

"So who shot him?" Kenya screams.

"I do not know!"

"What do you mean you don't know? I heard the gunshots. You wanted me in, didn't you?" They argue, and the video ends with an officer asking Kenya to stay away from the police car. "I have the right to record," Kenya yells at him. "I am a human rights defender. I work at the Condesa Specialized Clinic." She returns to her friend and yells, "Ambulance! An ambulance, please! She's still alive!"

After the ambulance arrived, Kenya and other sex workers went to the police station.

But the police, he says, would not give them any information about Paola because they were not her family.

Kenya is in the place where Paola was killed (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

No evidence

Paola was dead. She was 24 years old.

An initial hearing on his murder took place three days later, on October 2. Kenya appeared, expecting to be called as a witness, but says the investigator in charge of the case asked her to leave the courtroom, as her presence could "contaminate,quot; the proceedings.

Inside the courtroom, according to a report by the Mexico City Human Rights Commission, defense attorneys argued that the shooting had been accidentally caused by Paola's fight. The judge ruled that there was no evidence to show that the accused had fired the weapon.

Kenya says that none of Paola's relatives attended the trial. According to the report by the Human Rights Commission, authorities were unable to locate and notify Paola's family due to uncertainty about Paola's legal name.

Kenya and its advisory team meet before a meeting at the Mexico City Human Rights Commission in Mexico City (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

In a fog

Kenya says she spent the next few days in the fog.

When the authorities finally released Paola's body, four days after her death, Kenya, other sex workers and friends held a vigil for two days before the funeral.

On October 6, when Paola's friends were driving from the vigil to the cemetery, Kenya decided that she needed to draw attention to the moment. She stopped the car and got out.

Amid the midday traffic at the busy intersection of Avenue of the Insurgentes and Puente de Alvarado, near where Paola had been killed, the funeral procession stopped.

Kenya opened the hearse containing Paola's body and pulled out the coffin. He placed the coffin on the street, the small window open to reveal Paola's face behind the glass.

Members of the funeral procession sang and held handwritten posters with slogans demanding justice for Paola.

In a video filmed by journalists on the scene, Kenya holds the coffin with one hand and shakes the other with outrage, as she says emphatically and hoarsely: "We don't want more free killers."

Kenya shows video of a recent protest he led (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

The impromptu demonstration received as much, if not more, media attention than Paola's murder. It catapulted Kenya into public attention.

"I didn't have time to cry," he reflects. "I was bombarded by the media, investigators and NGOs."

Suddenly, she says, everyone in Mexico wanted to know about transgender women and sex workers. She started giving interviews. In 2018, an official from the Mexico City mayor's office helped her raise funds to start her own non-profit organization, which she called Casa de las Munecas Tiresias.

Kenya listens to a voice message outside her home in Chalco; The fence, barbed wire, and security cameras were installed by a government program to protect human rights defenders and journalists (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Not resolved & # 39;

Despite the public attention Kenya brought to Paola's case, it remains "unsolved,quot;.

Two weeks after the trial, on October 17, 2016, another arrest warrant was issued against the man who had already been released, but more than three years later, authorities have not yet arrested him.

In June 2019, the Mexico City Human Rights Commission published a full report on the investigation into Paola's death. The report argued that both Paola's and Kenya's rights had been violated and that the investigation had not taken into account the motive for the gender-related crime. The commission requested that the attorney general handle the case.

Kenya leads a meeting with volunteers from the Paola Buenrostro Home House at her home (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

But little progress was made. Then, in mid-January, Kenya led a group of 14 other transgender women in protest outside the commission's office. Just as they had during the impromptu demonstration two years earlier, they raised a coffin to the street. Kenya lay inside in a black beaded dress, her arms crossed over her chest.

"When I went to bed there and closed my eyes, I imagined Paola," he explains.

The demonstration continued for an hour until the commission allowed Kenya and the others to meet directly with Ernestina Godoy Ramos, the city's attorney general.

They called for a public apology on handling Paola's case, for the attorney general to make the case a priority, and for the suspect to be arrested. At the meeting, Kenya says, the attorney general pledged to prioritize seeking justice in cases involving LGBTQ people and to arrest the suspect in Paola's murder.

Neither the attorney general nor the Mexico City Human Rights Commission responded to requests for comment for this article.

Kenya in a meeting with volunteers from the Casa Hogar Paola Buenrostro at her home (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

Fighting for justice

In addition to Paola's case, Kenya is fighting for justice in two other cases of murdered transgender women.

One of them, Itzayana López Hernández, was found dead on September 22, 2019. The other woman, Pamela Sandoval Ramírez, was killed on January 28, 2019 in a beauty salon that operated in the Kenyan home. He had stayed there while Kenya was on vacation.

Although Kenya no longer works at Puente de Alvarado, she often returns. In December, she hosted a Christmas street party for sex workers in the area.

Mexico City is by far the most progressive city in Mexico regarding LGBTQ rights. Kenya hopes to extend its defense to the rest of the country, where the law in some regions approves discrimination. In the northern state of Nuevo León, for example, it is legal for medical professionals to deny services to LGBTQ people.

However, even in Mexico City, obstacles remain. Rocío Sánchez, founder of the Mexico City-based Trans Identity Support Center, an NGO that advocates for the rights of transgender people, says the city has a long way to go to ensure full inclusion. Discrimination in the workplace makes it particularly difficult for transgender women to find work in the formal economy, she says. Rocío says that what transgender people in Mexico need is a policy of reparations. "The state needs to recognize its responsibility for the situation of trans people," she says. For her, this means addressing issues related to job inclusion, access to education, medical costs, and violence against transgender people.

Mexico has one of the highest rates of transfemicides in the world. According to data collected by Rocío's organization, from 2016 to 2019 there was an increase in the number of murders of transgender women in Mexico. The organization has registered 202 transfemicides in that four-year period alone. Mexico does not have a legal framework for transfemicides, which means that they are processed as homicides and not as hate crimes.

Mahia Michelle Calderón, 49, in her room at the Casa Hogar Paola Buenrostro, where she has been staying for two weeks (Toya Sarno Jordan / Al Jazeera)

Kenya is currently working with the Mexico City Human Rights Commission to have transfemicides recognized in Mexico's criminal code.

The shelter named in honor of Paola is still unfurnished, but Kenya has big plans for the space.

For now, it's an empty building on a steep hill in the northeast corner of town. Kenya wants to hire mental health professionals, professional counselors, and tutors, and plans to create alliances with other organizations to provide services. The shelter will serve, she says, all members of the transgender community, including those who are HIV positive, migrants and sex workers, including children and adolescents like herself and Paola when they started working on the streets.

She repeats her motto several times: "Our revenge is that we will be happy."