Typical Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's days consist of virtual staff meetings, player meetings, recruiting, and film studio.

That is not much different than most Americans who distance themselves socially during the continued spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

"Every hour of the day is in front of a screen," Riley said in a conference call Tuesday. "It's the new normal … A lot of times you take a step back and wonder if it's real. In many ways, it seems like we're living in a movie."

Despite that, Riley maintains an open and forward-looking approach to when and how the 2020 college football season will be played. On March 31, six months before the first week of the season, that's the best script by now.

"I feel like by September the world will need football," said Riley. "Much of that will be determined by our country's response to this."

There are more than 180,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, and that has led to speculation about whether college football will be played in 2020. That scenario gained traction after comments from ESPN analyst Kirk. Herbstreit that he would be "surprised,quot; if he played college football this year. Riley, who is 36-6 years old and has led the Sooners to three straight appearances in the college football playoffs, is not thinking in those terms.

"I haven't considered it just because it's so far up front that I don't know if it will do us or us any good," Riley said. "There are still a lot of unknowns, but we have a plan if it happens."

Riley knows that the coaching staff must have 20 hours a week with their players and the limitations of the virtual world of soccer. He is still looking to the future, and June 1 is a target date that could be revealing.

Riley said there are still some players in Norman, Oklahoma, but the first step is to get the players back on campus safely.

"The next realistic moment that most people are going to look at is the summer period and whether or not you have camps," Riley said. "Whether or not you can have prospects on campus. That will be the next realistic possibility. What we do the rest of the summer will probably depend on how that unfolds."

Riley is flexible on a possible season start date and whether fans will be able to attend. They asked him what it would be like to play Texas in the Cotton Bowl without fans.

"It would be very, very unique," Riley said. "If that's what it takes for the games to still be playable and the boys to still be able to play and then for our fans to connect and be a virtual part of it, that's where we could end it."

Riley was also open to a later start date, which would be easier than logistically than a summer season. How much preparation would a team need to be ready to play a regular season game?

"We could have 15-20 practices and be ready to play, no doubt," said Riley.

Would that football be good enough? Riley said he would resemble spring or early fall soccer coaches, but that most fans would still enjoy the experience.

In that sense, Riley is right. The return of football would mean that the COVID-19 threat has been mitigated at some level. In that regard, Riley is willing to take all necessary precautions and adjust the time frame as necessary.

By September, that might be what everyone needs. Riley is also willing to wait longer.

"I don't know if we can set a limit," said Riley. "Football, just the game, can be played anytime, anywhere. I think we should all have an open mind about it."