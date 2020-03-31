& # 39; I beat Tyson Fury & # 39; – John McDermott on the controversial decision that changed history | Boxing news

















1:08



Fury vs McDermott highlights

Fury vs McDermott highlights

The man who he believes beat Tyson Fury now works on the railways, fixing overhead cables. He watches Fury with interest from afar, but he rarely tells his teammates about the day the world heavyweight champion got nervous. As he now says, "What's the point?"

John McDermott will always be a small footnote in history due to the controversial points decision he made against him when he boxed with a young Fury in 2009, but it's little consolation for lost paydays and opportunities like Outcome.

%MINIFYHTMLccd56d31fb016d8cd689243cb119934611% %MINIFYHTMLccd56d31fb016d8cd689243cb119934612%

"Of course it still bothers me," said McDermott. Sky Sports. "I'm not saying he would have fought for the world title, but he would have helped me at the time. A little more money when there wasn't much money in boxing. Now he's a millionaire and I'm fighting." "

Fury was a 21-year-old prospect.

McDermott has lost five previous fights

How things could have been different if that infamous fight had been rated as most viewers believe it should have been.

Fury was 21 years old and had won his first seven fights by knockout, he was obviously a talented prospect but he was still relatively unknown. McDermott was a 30-fight veteran who had lost his previous two, and five in all. He was an experienced but limited contender who was chosen by Fury as a springboard to bigger things. The English heavyweight title was the prize, but the idea, for Fury, was to test him against a stronger opponent than his previous seven.

"They thought it would be an easy fight. They didn't think it could go any deeper," says McDermott. There is anguish in his voice 11 years later.

"I remember walking up to the boxing bag and my coach drew a line at 6'9 '& # 39; and said,' That's how tall Tyson Fury 'is.

"I remember thinking, 'How am I going to hit the guy?'

Ammunition was supplied from the ribs prior to the McDermott Fury fight, an early sign from the mischievous side of the future WBC champion. He mocked his opponent's belly, calling him & # 39; McMuffin & # 39; and & # 39; Big Mac & # 39 ;.

Fury was greeted by a hostile reception for the Essex fight, the McDermott patch at home, a chaos pit that harasses the bears for an occasion that brought together two heavyweights from roaming stocks. Their respective fans created an intimidating atmosphere. Their respective parents, each formerly a heavyweight boxer as well, threw instructions from ringside.

McDermott crashed his first shot at home just after 30 seconds and couldn't miss the same shot all night. At the end of the first round, both boxers intentionally hit heads and had to be separated. Hostility increased a little.

"In the third round I hit him with a jab and his eyes went blank but he came back," McDermott recalled. "I thought, 'This boy has a bottle.'"

Fury had never boxed past the fourth round before, but, at this point, he wasn't having his way and couldn't stop McDermott's rough tactics.

Smack, another direct hit to Fury's face. The young prospect, for the first time, tested his stomach for a fight.

"I am not a massive puncher," McDermott admitted. "I hit enough. I didn't catch him on the chin, which was unfortunate for me. He has a good chin."

Fury also had his moments, but this was not the fight he expected.

"In the eighth, I shook it up to my boots. I thought I had it," McDermott said. "But he came back like a wild bull!"

The sensation in the final bell was that a great annoyance had occurred but, immediately, referee Terry O & # 39; Connor raised Fury's hand.

"I thought the judges were scoring it," said McDermott, puzzled to this day. "But people were booing and I saw the referee raising Fury's hand."

"It's crazy, I don't know what happened. How can he score 8-2?"

His post-fight interview was emotional and memorable: "I am a good man. What did I do wrong?"

Fury replied, "I deserved it."

McDermott promoter Frank Maloney (now Kellie) even had a heart attack at ringside when the verdict was confirmed.

The referee raised Fury's hand after the final bell.

Fury was dragged past the fourth round for the first time

McDermott coach CJ Hussein said Sky Sports: "It was great to be involved in a pub quiz question: who really beat Fury? It's history and you can't change that. We changed history a bit that night because they brought in judges for every English title fight afterward."

A conspiracy that McDermott has repeated ever since, and again to Sky Sports, is that his father twice knocked out the referee when they were both young boxers and O & # 39; Connor had held a grudge against him.

"One thing I will say about Fury: He has a lot of bottle and heart," said McDermott. "Lock me up in your eighth fight? Then I knew it was special.

"He was just a kid, but he's improved ten times since then. He's very awkward: a big, unorthodox, strong guy, but he can't hit very well."

"He fought with all his heart and I gave it my all. I was in bed for three days afterwards, dusty."

The implications of this harsh verdict were severe for McDermott. He stole his last chance to "establish his family," as he puts it. A place in folklore doesn't pay the bills.

Referees no longer singularly decide the winner of matches at that level.

"It was too late, wasn't it?"

McDermott obtained a series of indirect rights

McDermott was reassured by a meeting in the parking lot when, exhausted and heartbroken, he left the place leaving behind his dreams and ambitions.

"I was outside about to get into my car," he said. "To give him his due, Fury's father said, 'You won today, well done.'"

And McDermott's trainer Hussein reiterated: "Fury's father told me in the parking lot, 'My son didn't deserve it, he was very lucky.'

"People don't know this. Fury came to my gym many years later with his uncle Peter. He clasped his hands together as if praying and said, 'Thank goodness McDermott left you for the rematch'."

Fury stopped McDermott in the ninth round of his second fight in 2010.

"I wish he wouldn't leave me for the rematch," says Hussein. "We could have buried this."

McDermott's career ended seven years ago with a record of 28-8. He never became a British champion, a great regret. His legacy is the disputed verdict of the first fight with Fury, and a similar fate suffered against Danny Williams, who also claims it was unfair.

Fury widely won the rematch

2:02 A relieved Fury admitted that he had barely trained after stopping McDermott in the ninth round of his rematch. A relieved Fury admitted that he had barely trained after stopping McDermott in the ninth round of his rematch.

"Frank Maloney was a good promoter, but he really didn't believe in John," Hussein reflected. "I think it's because of his looks. But John was one of the fittest men I've ever had. His shape was the way he was born and he was a handicap. Fury used to look like a key bag, but he's very fit now. You can transform your body with the latest sports science these days, but we never had that.

"If John picked up the British title, he would have catapulted him to the top, he just needed a platform. He faced off with the best players. We were supposed to face David Price for a week, but John defeated him the first day and they didn't want to go back. to train ".

Price knocked out McDermott in 2012. Fury then recruited McDermott as a sparring partner for his fights against Derek Chisora, but they never discussed the referee's dubious decision several years before.

McDermott won a bet with his co-workers that Fury would knock out Deontay Wilder in his WBC title rematch.

He is reminded that he shares a small part of Fury's story. McDermott responds, "I guess. And I guess the better he does it, the better he will make me see. But I'm not kidding myself, I wouldn't stand a chance against him now.

"I wish him well, I wish him all the luck in the world. But I would like to be me, you know what I mean?"