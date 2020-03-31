& # 39; Hunger will kill us before the coronavirus & # 39 ;, say the Rohingya in India | News

Din Mohammad is doing everything in his power to keep his family and fellow Rohingya refugees healthy during a three-week lockdown imposed by the Indian government to combat the coronavirus.

Over the past week, Mohammad, 59, who lives with his wife and five children in the Madanpur Khadar refugee camp in the capital, New Delhi, rounds shantytowns to ensure that people maintain social distance and maintain their cabins made of wood and plastic sheeting. clean.

But he knows these measures are difficult to implement in crowded refugee camps like his, where people live in overcrowded conditions that lack basic facilities like toilets and clean water.

"We are literally sitting in a powder keg," Mohammad told Al Jazeera. "It won't be long before it explodes."

Nearly 40,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees living in various refugee camps across the country fear that a humanitarian catastrophe is looming over them as they have been left to fight the coronavirus pandemic alone.

Last Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the strict blockade for India's 1.3 billion people to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed more than 30,000 worldwide.

But the move has become a human tragedy, with tens of thousands of migrant workers fleeing cities, many of them forced to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes, following the closure of companies and factories.

Critics have accused the government of rushing into the shutdown without a proper plan. The South Asian nation has recorded 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths so far.

Fear of coronavirus outbreak in camps

About 100 km (62 miles) south of the capital, almost 400 Rohingya families live in a refugee camp in ward 7 of the Haryana Nuh district. For them, having soap is a luxury, much less buying masks and disinfectants.

Everyone is concerned about the virus, but there is little they can do to protect themselves. The makeshift shacks that support each other make it impossible for people to keep a distance. General sanitation is poor, with clean toilets and poor access to medical care.

Jaffar Ullah, a computer science teacher, lives in one of the shacks. the 29 years old He finished his last bar of soap on Saturday. You have nothing left to wash your hands with.

"Only a few families have soaps in our poor neighborhood, while most of them cannot afford to buy one," he told Al Jazeera.

Local municipal workers sprayed disinfectants in nearby residential areas, but not in the slums. In recent days, says Ullah, there has been a steady rise in fever cases among refugees.

"I don't know if it is related to the coronavirus or not, but people are scared and afraid," Ullah told Al Jazeera. "They can't go to hospitals because regular OPDs are closed due to closure. No one from the administration has come to check on us."

Most hospitals suspended their outpatient services after the closure announcement on March 24.

Last Thursday, the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative (ROHRInga), a New Delhi-based non-profit organization, conducted a door-to-door survey of 334 people living in Madanpur Khadar camp and found that 37 of them suffered from symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose, similar to that of the new virus.

"There is a serious risk of an outbreak of coronavirus in Rohingya refugee slums," Sabber Kyaw Min of ROHRIinga told Al Jazeera.

"The Indian government is protecting its people while international organizations like UNHCR (the United Nations refugee agency) have turned a blind eye to us. We are literally alone to fight this pandemic, "he added.

Meanwhile, UNHCR's New Delhi office denied delaying its response, saying it has been closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local non-profit organizations.

"We are very interested in that. We have organized several COVID-19 related awareness programs in the slums over the past few weeks." Kiri Atri, the assistant to the external relations officer, UNHCR, told Al Jazeera.

"Starting today, we will begin distributing hygiene kits containing soaps, while masks will be administered on a case-by-case basis."

& # 39; Starving without food & # 39;

Badar Alam, from Nuh refugee camp, worked on a construction site as a daily wage earner, but has been unable to work due to the closure. The 31-year-old man says his family, including his wife and three children, have not had adequate food in a week.

Alam is left with two kilos of rice, 250 grams of lentils and 250 rupees ($ 3) in his pocket, with no job prospects for at least another two weeks. "What am I going to feed my children? Stones?" I ask.

Nearly 1,200 Rohingya families living in the Jammu district of the disputed Kashmir region, who depend on walnut factories for work, are also running out of grain. Refugees say it is a matter of days before they have to sleep on an empty stomach.

Hafiz Mubashar runs an Islamic seminary with Rohingya children's accommodation facilities in the town of Bathindi, in the city of Jammu. He closed classes a week ago. But for the past three days, he has been receiving calls from students seeking his help in organizing rice and flour.

"The blockade has exacerbated our food problems," Mubashar, 27, he said to Al Jazeera.

"Many of us are already starving, while others have switched to eating one meal a day or have resorted to reducing their food intake."

Mubashar believes that the next seven days will be critical for the Rohingya community, as most families will soon run out of their remaining grains.

"We are struggling with hunger and the coronavirus at the same time," said Mubashar.

"But I think hunger will kill us before the virus."