& # 39; Doc King & # 39; Star Doc Antle criticizes Netflix series – Twitter compares him to R. Kelly

Doc Antle was one of several stars on Netflix's Tiger King docuseries, which has gone viral for various reasons, but is unhappy with the way he was portrayed in the video.

On the show, Doc was portrayed as the leader of a possible cult, with claims that he allegedly draws teenage virgins, takes their virginity, and makes them work all day on his big cat farm for free.

"I am a single man, I was married 25 years ago. But I am a single man, I have girlfriends. They have come and gone over the years. It cannot be the only one who has had girlfriends, it is simply they were put on a screen saying this and that, "he said on Theo Von's podcast. He added that his volunteers were simply "relatives,quot; or "other important people on my staff and things that helped me."

One of her former volunteers said on the show that she joined her team when she was just 17 years old and that it was reserved for breast implants without her consent.

"These are not teenagers who are walking around here, of course, some of them have been here for decades," he added. Since the show aired, comparisons have been made between Antle and disgraced R,amp;B singer R. Kelly.

It also denies allegations that it slaughters the baby tigers after six months.

"No baby tiger will be slaughtered or expelled, they are incredibly special to us," he said.

Watch the full interview below.

