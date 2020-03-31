& # 39; Doc King & # 39; Star Doc Antle criticizes Netflix series – Twitter compares him to R. Kelly

Doc Antle was one of several stars on Netflix's Tiger King docuseries, which has gone viral for various reasons, but is unhappy with the way he was portrayed in the video.

On the show, Doc was portrayed as the leader of a possible cult, with claims that he allegedly draws teenage virgins, takes their virginity, and makes them work all day on his big cat farm for free.

"I am a single man, I was married 25 years ago. But I am a single man, I have girlfriends. They have come and gone over the years. It cannot be the only one who has had girlfriends, it is simply they were put on a screen saying this and that, "he said on Theo Von's podcast. He added that his volunteers were simply "relatives,quot; or "other important people on my staff and things that helped me."

