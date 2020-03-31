& # 39; American Idol & # 39; season 18 production cannot continue amid coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTMLe19bb0b609de66479b3ac98804bf72c811% %MINIFYHTMLe19bb0b609de66479b3ac98804bf72c812%

The team behind the talent competition series, which sees Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on the judging panel, initially hoped to continue filming despite the pandemic.

Production in television singing contest "American idol"It has been closed due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The team behind season 18 of the talent series have decided that the show cannot continue.

"As we continue to monitor the advice of federal and local agencies, it seems unlikely that we will be able to return to the studio for this season of American Idol," an email to those working on the show says, according to TMZ. . "We will continue to monitor and provide updates if any changes occur."

The series features judges Lionel richie, Katy Perry Y Luke Bryan.