2020 NFL schedule release date: when to expect an announcement, schedule strength and more

In a typical year, the NFL likes to set its scheduled release date about a week before the NFL Draft. However, for obvious reasons, 2020 is not a typical year.

The coronavirus pandemic has directly canceled or postponed almost all sporting events worldwide in the coming months. In that sense, the NFL was fortunate to be in its offseason when the outbreak hit the United States, but now the release of the NFL schedule, and what that schedule would look like when released, is a huge question mark for America's most popular sports. league.

Below is what we know about the NFL's plans for its scheduled release in 2020. Although we don't know the date when the schedules will be announced yet, we do know the opponents of the 32 teams and, based on the winning percentage of last season, the solidity of the schedule classification.

2020 NFL schedule release date

When asked in late March if he plans to release the 2020 timelines on time (usually the week before the draft, which this year is April 23-25), the NFL told Sporting News that it was not commenting on the record at that moment, and "A specific date has not yet been set"

The league likes to release its full schedule about a week before the draft, in part because it's an open window for media coverage. However, in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic having cleared the sporting schedule during the spring and summer, the NFL would force its pre-draft schedule release might not be necessary if media coverage and the attention of fanatics is what the league craves. May and June are open.

Another reason the NFL might consider delaying its 2020 calendar release date is the question surrounding how that calendar will unfold, and whether it will unfold at all. While there has been no official news on the status of the 2020 college and professional soccer seasons, late summer sports like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been affected by the virus, and some like ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit have Publicly speculated that there will be no NFL season.

"The easy answer and the hard answer are the same answer, which is too early to know," NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said on Adam Schefter's podcast on March 30 when asked if there will be a 2020 season of the NFL. "I think we will know much more in late May, early June."

All NFL team facilities are currently closed due to the pandemic, and off-season programs will likely be canceled. However, according to the New York Times, the league still plans to schedule a 16-game season, even if it's delayed.

According to a senior source this morning: The NFL is currently planning to have a full 16 game season. He has not discussed contingency plans with the teams. One possibility that could arise is to delay the start but still enter 16 games. Real soccer in March? – Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) March 31, 2020

On a less important level, the NFL delaying its 2020 calendar release date would be welcomed by those tasked with creating the calendar. The difficult process takes months, and any overtime could help ensure fairness for all 32 teams, as well as optimal primetime lineups for NFL broadcast partners.

It will be determined if the NFL will provide that overtime.

Who has the toughest NFL schedule in 2020?

New England Patriots (.537 opponents win percentage)

Home Far Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills Miami dolphins Miami dolphins New York Jets New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans Baltimore crows Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks

Thanks to humble Dolphins and average Jets at best, the Patriots are swept up in 2019 records by their divisional opponents (44-52). But his rotational opponents in 2020 are tough.

New England draws Super Bowl champion Kansas City in addition to first-place opponents Baltimore and Houston. And like everyone else in the AFC East, the Patriots have to play the NFC West, one of the best divisions in football.

New England will have seven meetings with teams that won 10 or more regular season games last year.

Lamar Jackson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5b/1c/lamar-jackson-011120-getty-ftr_gcl3dhv8vnsb133dqgszpqmzw.jpg?t=-1747086089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Who has the easiest NFL schedule in 2020?

Baltimore Ravens (.438 opponents win percentage)

Home Far Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans Washington Redskins

Although the Ravens technically have the easiest schedule for 2020 in terms of their opponents' winning percentage in 2019, they probably don't actually have the easiest schedule in 2020.

For one, we hope their division opponents in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Cincinnati improve on the 32-64 mark they posted last season. Likewise, other teams on their schedule like the Giants, Eagles and Colts could end up with more wins this year. And yes, as a first-place team, Baltimore has yet to play Kansas City.

All that said, only three teams on the Ravens' schedule won more than 10 regular-season games last year.

2020 NFL Calendar Strength Ranking

While we don't know the details of the 2020 NFL schedule, such as start dates and times, we do know all the matchups. So, based on 2019 win percentages, we can determine the NFL's strength from the 2020 calendar standings.

Below are those rankings, from the most difficult time in New England to the easiest time in Baltimore.

Rank Team Opponents' winning percentage in 2019 1 New England Patriots .537 (137-118-1) two New York Jets .533 (136-119-1) 3 Miami dolphins .529 (135-120-1) 4 4 San Francisco 49ers .527 (134-120-2) T5 Buffalo Bills .525 (134-121-1) T5 Atlanta Falcons .525 (134-121-1) T5 Detroit lions .525 (134-121-1) T8 Arizona Cardinals .518 (132-123-1) T8 Houston Texans .518 (132-123-1) T10 Minnesota Vikings .516 (131-123-2) T10 Los Angeles Rams .516 (131-123-2) 12 Denver Broncos .512 (131-125) T13 Chicago Bears .508 (129-125-2) T13 Seattle Seahawks .508 (129-125-2) fifteen Green Bay Packers .504 (128-126-2) T16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers .502 (128-127-1) T16 Indianapolis Colts .502 (128-127-1) T18 Carolina Panthers .500 (127-127-2) T18 Kansas City Chiefs .500 (128-128) twenty Tennessee Titans .498 (127-128-1) twenty-one Las Vegas Raiders .496 (127-129) 22 Jacksonville Jaguars .494 (126-129-1) 2. 3 Los Angeles Chargers .492 (126-130) 24 New Orleans Saints .490 (125-130-1) 25 Philadelphia Eagles .486 (124-131-1) 26 New York Giants .482 (123-132-1) 27 Cincinnati Bengals .477 (122-134) 28 Washington Redskins .465 (118-136-2) 29 Cleveland Browns .461 (118-138) 30 Dallas Cowboys .459 (117-138-1) 31 Pittsburgh Steelers .457 (117-139) 32 Baltimore crows .438 (112-144)

2020 NFL schedule for the 32 teams

Opponents for each NFL team in 2020 were determined at the end of the 2019 regular season. The league's scheduling formula ensures that all teams play against each other on a rotating basis.

Each team plays …

Home and away against their three division opponents The four teams from another division within their conference on a three-year rotating cycle. The four teams from one division at the other conference on a four-year rotating cycle. Two intra-conference games based on previous year's rankings (these games match a first-place team against first-place teams in the two divisions of the same conference that the team is not scheduled to play that season)

Below are the opponents for each team in 2020.

Josh Allen https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d1/94/josh-allen-120319-getty-ftrjpg_1a3rh330k6opa11w6xiof9duub.jpg?t=-855246410,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



AFC East

New England Patriots

Home : Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers Far: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

Home : Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks Far: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

Home : Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers Far: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Miami dolphins

Home : Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks Far: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

Baker mayfield https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ba/90/baker-mayfield-030620-getty-ftrjpg_12cuoy2tx5ajs1rr5nurelzl87.jpg?t=-1425381952,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



AFC North

Baltimore crows

Home : Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans Far: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home : Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins Far: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Home : Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins Far: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Home : Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans Far: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Deshaun Watson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/16/f0/deshaun-watson-010420-getty-ftr_1vybqxz6wzk0e130ituoi56q66.jpg?t=1934519591,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



AFC South

Houston Texans

Home : Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots

: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots Far: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Home : Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers

: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers Far: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts

Home : Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets

: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets Far: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home : Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers

: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers Far: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d6/43/patrick-mahomes-020520-getty-ftrjpg_1we5tomht32wx1dehscnmr1pg0.jpg?t=370735800,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

Home : Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets

: Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, New York Jets Far: Denver Broncos, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Denver Broncos

Home : Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans Far: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders

Home : Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Far: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers

Home : Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets

: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets Far: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dak Prescott https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ca/67/dak-prescott-121619-getty-ftrjpg_xvz5u6hpjcfs14js8bsbt86wz.jpg?t=296708223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Home : Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks Far: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Home : New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers Far: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants

Home : Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Far: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Washington Redskins

Home : Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks Far: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/77/3f/aaron-rodgers-030320-getty-ftrjpg_ptvzqwpyzn2s1l1ttn2tqmocr.jpg?t=-1598919496,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFC North

Green Bay Packers

Home : Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans

: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans Far: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings

Home : Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans Far: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears

Home : Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Far: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans

Detroit lions

Home : Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins

: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins Far: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Drew Brees https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6/2d/drew-brees-010520-getty-ftrjpg_14ve0lm5r69tn1cvd2m9br5fqh.jpg?t=2008554223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFC South

New Orleans Saints

Home : Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers Far: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

Home : Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks Far: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home : Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings

: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings Far: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

Home : Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders

: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders Far: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins

Russell Wilson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8d/b9/russell-wilson-010519-getty-ftrjpg_1ivd6y9pyaz121o5r8trrpd7wc.jpg?t=2019954607,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFC West

San Francisco 49ers

Home : Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins Far: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Home : Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Far: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Los Angeles Rams

Home : Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets

: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets Far: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins

Arizona Cardinals