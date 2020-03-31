2 injured, 1 critic in San Mateo gang shooting; Suspects Arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A man and woman were arrested in a gang-related shooting in San Mateo that left two people injured, including one in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at dusk on March 27 in the area of ​​Rogell Ave. and N. Kingston St., just south of Coyote Point. San Mateo police said officers found two shooting victims, one who was shot in the head and the other who was shot in the buttocks.

Investigators determined that the shooting was a targeted, gang-related attack, according to police. The investigation led detectives to a house in the 1200 block of Monte Diablo Ave., about four blocks south of the shooting.

On Monday around 10:15 a.m., a SWAT team issued a search warrant and detectives questioned several people about the shooting. San Mateo residents Nathan Rodriguez, 32, and Karla Rodriguez, 31, were identified as suspects and arrested.

Nathan Rodríguez was accused of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, while Karla Rodríguez was accused of being an accessory. The relationship between the two suspects was not immediately known.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Sgt. Read Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at [email protected] Anonymous suggestions can be sent to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.