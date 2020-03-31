160 confirmed total cases, 47 recoveries – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

On the last day of March, Collin County officials reported a total of 160 confirmed cases of coronavirus and that 47 of those patients "successfully recovered."

Authorities said there are currently 112 cases with 16 hospitalized patients and 96 self-isolated in their homes. There is also one reported death from all cases.

The number that appears to have been highlighted is the number of recoveries. Forty-seven (nearly 30%) patients recovered after being infected with COVID-19, according to authorities.

Collin County remains under a "stay home,quot; order, and residents are told to stay indoors unless they need to leave for "essential,quot; activities, such as shopping for food, health reasons, or going to jobs that they are still open.

The word "essential,quot; has caused some confusion among residents because the emergency order does not clearly define which companies are considered "essential,quot; and must remain open.

Collin County commissioners on Monday voted to extend Judge Chris Hill's order despite the confusion.