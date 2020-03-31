11 residents killed at the Soldiers House in Holyoke; at least 5 had coronaviruses

%MINIFYHTML78846ba4df98c013435f90bbc07eaa9211% %MINIFYHTML78846ba4df98c013435f90bbc07eaa9212%

The superintendent of the Soldiers' House in Holyoke was removed from his duties on Monday after the recent death of 11 veterans in the house, including five who tested positive for the new coronavirus and five others whose test results are yet to come, according to state officials.

In addition to the 11 recent deaths, 11 other surviving residents of the Casa de los Soldados have tested positive for COVID-19, as have five staff members, according to the state Department of Veterans Services. Another 25 veterans living in the home expect results.

Superintendent Bennett Walsh received a paid administrative leave Monday when Val Liptak, a nurse and executive director of Western Massachusetts Hospital, took office, according to a statement from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

