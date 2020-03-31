10 photos of Miley and Liam on the tenth anniversary of The Last Song

Stalking The last song now it just doesn't hit the same thing, does it?

It's been 10 years since the film adaptation of Nicholas sparksOn March 31, 2010, the romance of the same name about coming of age was released in theaters. At that time, its stars Miley Cyrus Y Liam Hemsworth, who met while filming the movie on Tybee Island, Georgia, and fell in love in the process, broke up, got back together, surprised us all with a marriage announcement, and then surprised us even more by announcing their divorce just nine months later tie the knot.

%MINIFYHTML4468ff111017ff327f75614b5484608f11% %MINIFYHTML4468ff111017ff327f75614b5484608f12%

So, as we said, watching Ronnie and Will's love story, especially their happy ending, feels a bit bittersweet, like a promise we know can't be kept.

That does not mean that we do not wish Miley and Liam all the happiness in the world in their new relationships. (Miley is currently paired with Cody Simpson, as Liam embarks on a new romance with Gabriella Brooks, and both of them seem, by all accounts, as happy as they can be.) But the movie's anniversary made us feel a little wistful, that's all.