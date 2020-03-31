10 photos of Miley and Liam on the tenth anniversary of The Last Song

Stalking The last song now it just doesn't hit the same thing, does it?
It's been 10 years since the film adaptation of Nicholas sparksOn March 31, 2010, the romance of the same name about coming of age was released in theaters. At that time, its stars Miley Cyrus Y Liam Hemsworth, who met while filming the movie on Tybee Island, Georgia, and fell in love in the process, broke up, got back together, surprised us all with a marriage announcement, and then surprised us even more by announcing their divorce just nine months later tie the knot.
So, as we said, watching Ronnie and Will's love story, especially their happy ending, feels a bit bittersweet, like a promise we know can't be kept.
That does not mean that we do not wish Miley and Liam all the happiness in the world in their new relationships. (Miley is currently paired with Cody Simpson, as Liam embarks on a new romance with Gabriella Brooks, and both of them seem, by all accounts, as happy as they can be.) But the movie's anniversary made us feel a little wistful, that's all.
Since we had the feeling that we might not be the only ones, we thought about the best way to celebrate The last songThe tenth anniversary would be with a quick look at what it once was. Here are 10 photos of Miley and Liam taken during the movie's launch, in case you need a memory lane ride right now.
Touchstone / Kobal / Shutterstock
Ronnie + Will
Miley Cyrus Y Liam Hemsworth they are caught in a serious moment when their characters Veronica "Ronnie,quot; Miller and Will Blakelee in the 2010 movie The last song.
GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP via Getty Images
Premiere! Night
Miley and Liam stop to chat with E! News & # 39; Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the Los Angeles film premiere held at ArcLight Hollywood on March 25, 2010.
BDG / Shutterstock
Out for a walk
The paparazzi caught Miley and Liam as they basked in the Los Angeles sun in January 2010, months before the film hit theaters.
Touchstone / Kobal / Shutterstock
Music to your ears
Liam's Will watches him adoringly as Miley's Ronnie invites him for an intimate piano performance.
BDG / Shutterstock
Bike Ride Babes
A day after the film's premiere in Los Angeles, photographers captured the happy couple as they enjoyed a bike ride through Toluca Lake, California, a suburb in the San Fernando Valley.
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic)
Cheesin & # 39; for the cameras
Miley and Liam smile as they pose for photos on the red carpet at The last songPremiere.
Touchstone / Kobal / Shutterstock
Romance in Wrightsville
While Ronnie and Will, Miley and Liam share a tender moment on the shores of Tybee Island in Georgia, which was the setting for the movie Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.
GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP via Getty Images
Late reaction
Miley gazes lovingly at Liam as they pose for photos in front of the movie's poster, also known as a giant photo of themselves, at the Los Angeles premiere.
Touchstone / Kobal / Shutterstock
Sweet as (S) hell
In an adorable moment in the film, Will describes Ronnie in a variety of seashells as he lies on the sand.
Touchstone / Sam Emerson Images
Young love
Is this a picture of Ronnie and Will falling in love or one of Miley and Liam? And is there really a difference?
If you want to continue the party and be a Starz subscriber, you can stream The last song through them on demand or through Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.
