10 Denver firefighters have confirmed coronavirus

The Denver Fire Department reported Monday that 10 firefighters tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine.

The fire department has 38 stations across the city and employs 1,040 firefighters, said Capt. Greg Pixley, a department spokesman.

Denver Fire, along with other departments across the state, continues measures to curb and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Pixley said.

"We are concerned about our people who have been exposed," Pixley said. "We are not in a situation where this compromises our ability to protect Denver's citizens."

Last week, Aurora Fire Rescue announced that 25 firefighters were temporarily out of work due to coronavirus concerns.

The Denver Fire Department is using multiple new tactics because of the new coronavirus, including 911 call receivers who ask specific questions to get information about COVID-19 symptoms so they can pass it on to emergency services.

"We are taking every possible precaution to avoid exposure," Pixley said.

At the scene, firefighters continue to ask questions. They can make a cell phone call before entering a home or ask questions through a window or door before entering a room, Pixley said.

"We are trying to use our best understanding of what each situation is: symptomless or symptomatic," he said. "We protect ourselves before being in an individual situation with a patient."

Gloves, gowns and masks are essential, whether "the best case or the worst case," Pixley said.

Firefighters clean up and clean up the equipment and materials that were exposed, deciding whether to decontaminate or dispose of the items, Pixley said. Firefighters shower after providing care.

"We have multiple layers,quot; of protection, Pixley said. "Hopefully it will allow us to have a limited number,quot; of firefighters hiring COVID-19.