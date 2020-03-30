Zac Purton fighting for the Hong Kong title | Racing News

Zac Purton knows he has a real fight on his hands to defend his Hong Kong champion jockey crown and prevent archrival Joao Moreira from claiming the title for the fourth time.

After entering Sunday's meeting at Sha Tin at the top of the table, Purton, despite running double, ended the day two winners behind Moreira, as the Brazilian, nicknamed & # 39; Magic Man & # 39 ;, recorded a five-time stopwatch.

Although the season in Hong Kong doesn't end until July, Purton, 37, feels the momentum is now in Moreira's favor, who was crowned champion three times in a row between 2014 and 2017.

Purton, famous for his association with the brilliant Generation of Beauty, said: "Let's see what happens. Right now, Joao has much more support than I do.

"The stables I travel in are probably not going as well as I would like them to be and that makes things a bit difficult."

"In any sport, you want competition and that's what people tune in to see: For racing fans, it's exciting to see two riders like us fighting."

"There are more people tuning in to watch the races in Hong Kong, as there are unfortunately not too many sports with the coronavirus outbreak, so if people watch the races here for the first time, hopefully it will give them something to stay interested in. "

With careers currently blocked in many countries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Purton feels that the reason he has continued in Hong Kong is because people abide by the measures established by the authorities there.

He said: "I think the best thing about being in Hong Kong is that the local people really take it seriously by wearing masks, glasses and gloves and they always disinfect their hands."

"They are very good at staying home and working from home and that is why we did not have many cases from the beginning. It is a credit to the way the government and the people have taken it seriously."

"It was only when people returned to Hong Kong and brought back this new wave that made it a feeling of panic, but I have no doubt that we will be able to overcome it."

"It could be relatively young and a fit person, but I don't want to get it and pass it on to someone else. If that means we have to stay home, then it is a small sacrifice to pay to keep society fit and healthy."

Although running behind closed doors may seem strange to some riders, it is an experience that reminds Purton of his early days in Australia.

He said: "We have been running behind doors for a couple of months here and now it has become the norm. It is good to be able to continue what we are doing."

"I got used to these kinds of things growing up riding all the trails in the field at home, as there wouldn't be many spectators there, so it's like going back to my apprentice days."

"For us as drivers, it really doesn't matter that there isn't a crowd there when we go out, let's talk to the coach and discuss how we get closer to the race and get out on the track, so the race is very similar."

While the three-time rider champion is now one of the most established members of the weigh-in room in Hong Kong, he is a far cry from when he first arrived in 2007.

He said: "This is my thirteenth season here and the first was very slow since it was difficult and difficult to move forward."

"There were a lot of good riders here when I arrived who had been here for over 10 years and at first I didn't have many opportunities."

"Since then, things have been going faster and faster and I'm glad I did, it was all worth it."

Despite the fact that Purton missed the opportunity to win great races around the world due to his contract with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, he hopes to finish his career, when the time comes, at the place where he has made a name for himself.

He said: "It is one of the things that circulates here as you are committed to the Hong Kong Jockey Club and it makes riding elsewhere difficult.

"Of course I would have loved to have won an English Derby, an Arc de Triomphe, a Kentucky Derby and a Dubai World Cup, but it will only be dreams because, as I am committed here, it is difficult to make them come true."

"At this stage it looks like I will be riding the rest of my career here. I love the lifestyle and the races so I don't see any reason to go home and finish my career but there is still a lot of blood on the way." veins right now. "