Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Economic aid for Japan, which "barely holds,quot;

Japan is "preparing for a tremendous blow,quot; to its economy since the coronavirus outbreak, with leaders preparing the largest stimulus package in their country's history in an effort to contain the damage.

The country has yet to implement strict blockades like those that paralyzed economic life in parts of China, Europe, and the United States, but that may be necessary. And it comes after tourism has already dried up, trade has slowed down and major events have been canceled.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said over the weekend that Japan was now at risk of an explosion of cases and that while it did not yet need to declare a state of emergency, the country "was barely holding on." In Tokyo, which reported a maximum of 68 new infections on a single day on Sunday, the governor asked people to stay inside.

Context: The Japanese economy, the third largest in the world after the United States and China, was in trouble even before the pandemic.