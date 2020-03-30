Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Economic aid for Japan, which "barely holds,quot;
Japan is "preparing for a tremendous blow,quot; to its economy since the coronavirus outbreak, with leaders preparing the largest stimulus package in their country's history in an effort to contain the damage.
The country has yet to implement strict blockades like those that paralyzed economic life in parts of China, Europe, and the United States, but that may be necessary. And it comes after tourism has already dried up, trade has slowed down and major events have been canceled.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said over the weekend that Japan was now at risk of an explosion of cases and that while it did not yet need to declare a state of emergency, the country "was barely holding on." In Tokyo, which reported a maximum of 68 new infections on a single day on Sunday, the governor asked people to stay inside.
Context: The Japanese economy, the third largest in the world after the United States and China, was in trouble even before the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
The 13 million inhabitants of Moscow It was closed on Monday after a sudden increase in infections. President Vladimir Putin remained locked up in his country house outside the Russian capital.
-
The first of 22 scheduled flights with medical supplies from China arrived in New York on Sunday. White House officials said the flights would channel much-needed products across the United States.
-
Spanish officials said Monday they would impose even more stringent restrictions on residents' movements, and called for a national period of "hibernation."
-
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quarantined after an aide tested positive, officials said Monday. Prince Charles of Great Britain, the heir to the throne who was quarantined in Scotland for the past seven days, emerged from isolation.
-
US stocks posted gains, as did European markets. Asian markets fell. Here is the latest.
What happened during a Uighur bull run
As China grappled with its coronavirus outbreak, the world diverted its attention from the Xinjiang region, where Muslim minorities have been sent to indoctrination camps and work programs that experts say amount to forced labor.
But now that the region is being rocked back to work, fears are high that The weeks of confinement may have left many Uighurs hungry and suffering in difficult conditions. Uncensored information from Xinjiang has been even sparser than usual, and there is skepticism about the official government coronavirus count for the region: just 76 cases and three deaths in a population of 24.5 million.
Former detainees have previously described poor food and sanitation and little or no help for those who get sick. Officials were concerned even before the outbreak of the spread of infectious diseases within the camps.
On the floor: A video reviewed by a Uighur rights group shows a Uighur man confronted with being outside. "What is a person supposed to eat when they are hungry?" answered. "What should I do, bite a building?"
And now for the backstory on …
A journalist remembers her childhood education in Afghanistan
As a peace deal develops between the United States and the Taliban, bringing an uncertain future for Afghan girls and women, Fatima Faizi, a correspondent based in Kabul, wrote to the Times Insider about her recent visit to a girls' school. progressive. It shot itself a memory of his own childhood when the Taliban fell from power in 2002.
When Ms. Faizi was 6 years old, she went with her grandmother for an hour's walk to her new school.
"There were 70 students in a narrow room," he wrote. "It was shocking. Some students were 15 years old or even older. He seemed to be the youngest there.
"At first, everyone thought I was slow, because I was so shy that I wasn't participating in class activities. But I was actually ahead of others my age: I started in second grade, not first, because I could already read the alphabet.
"When the Taliban were in power, girls were not allowed to go to school. I was lucky to study at home with my mother. "
Ms. Faizi's high school was in a tent. High school meant a better building, but also new difficulties.
He missed a semester after getting sick, and then stayed home to help his father recover from severe burns from a gas station accident. Still, he graduated from high school and continued his dream of becoming a journalist. He joined The Times' Kabul office in 2017.
“Since 2017 I have covered the war in Afghanistan, an American-initiated war that has changed my life. When there were Taliban in the country, my life was turned upside down. I was not Fatima Faizi; I was meant to be just someone's wife, cleaning, cooking, raising children and never having a chance to dream. "
"Now the peace process is unfolding," he said. "An uncertain future awaits me."
