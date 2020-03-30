Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Japan is "preparing for a tremendous blow,quot; to its economy since the coronavirus outbreak, with leaders preparing the largest stimulus package in their country's history in an effort to contain the damage.

The country has yet to implement strict blockades like those that paralyzed economic life in parts of China, Europe, and the United States, but that may be necessary. And it comes after tourism has already dried up, trade has slowed down and major events have been canceled.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said over the weekend that Japan was now at risk of an explosion of cases and that while it did not yet need to declare a state of emergency, the country "was barely holding on." In Tokyo, which reported a maximum of 68 new infections on a single day on Sunday, the governor asked people to stay inside.

Context: The Japanese economy, the third largest in the world after the United States and China, was in trouble even before the pandemic.

In other developments:

Former detainees have previously described poor food and sanitation and little or no help for those who get sick. Officials were concerned even before the outbreak of the spread of infectious diseases within the camps.

On the floor: A video reviewed by a Uighur rights group shows a Uighur man confronted with being outside. "What is a person supposed to eat when they are hungry?" answered. "What should I do, bite a building?"

"At first, everyone thought I was slow, because I was so shy that I wasn't participating in class activities. But I was actually ahead of others my age: I started in second grade, not first, because I could already read the alphabet.

"When the Taliban were in power, girls were not allowed to go to school. I was lucky to study at home with my mother. "

Ms. Faizi's high school was in a tent. High school meant a better building, but also new difficulties.

He missed a semester after getting sick, and then stayed home to help his father recover from severe burns from a gas station accident. Still, he graduated from high school and continued his dream of becoming a journalist. He joined The Times' Kabul office in 2017.

“Since 2017 I have covered the war in Afghanistan, an American-initiated war that has changed my life. When there were Taliban in the country, my life was turned upside down. I was not Fatima Faizi; I was meant to be just someone's wife, cleaning, cooking, raising children and never having a chance to dream. "

"Now the peace process is unfolding," he said. "An uncertain future awaits me."

