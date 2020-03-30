Young Chop disses 21 Savage & Meek Mill

Young Chop is here inviting trouble as he took time to talk about 21 Savage and Philly rapper Meek Mill.

"In real shit, @MeekMill was crazy because his bitch was sucking my mother's dick, so he was mad at me and it wasn't Nicki Minaj," he tweeted.

