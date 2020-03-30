Young Chop disses 21 Savage & Meek Mill

Young Chop is here inviting trouble as he took time to talk about 21 Savage and Philly rapper Meek Mill.

"In real shit, @MeekMill was crazy because his bitch was sucking my mother's dick, so he was mad at me and it wasn't Nicki Minaj," he tweeted.

During a conversation with Gillie The Kid last week, Chop said:

"I declare facts. Yes, I'm saying the names of n * ggas. Yes, 21, all of you n * ggas some bitches. What's up? For God's sake. And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell him People who live in the same shit zone, n * gga. We go to the same Walmart, n * gga. What's up, n * gga? Let people know that. F * ck, are you talking about that, n * gga? And the reason why you're not without jewelry, let them know that. With your ass, n * gga. You ab * tch. And I walk around with all my shit and my real shit. "

His entire social network has focused on criticizing half the industry. Is he chasing? Would I be doing this if everyone weren't locked up right now?

