Young Chop claims he infuriates Meek Mill for sleeping with his girlfriend

The Chicago producer previously called Meek a "scary" rapper, prompting Meek to reply on Twitter: "He obviously has mental problems."

Young Cutlet has been making some hip-hop buddies nervous, and one of them was meek mill. On Sunday, March 29, he went to Twitter to dissuade rapper "Tupac Back", alleging that he angered the Philadelphia-born star for sleeping with his girlfriend.

"In a real fucking @MeekMill crazy because his bitch sucks my mother's ass, that's why he's mad at me," he wrote on Twitter. Chop didn't mention which of Meek's girlfriends he was referring to, but made it clear that "it wasn't Nicki Minaj"

Chop also took to Instagram to take a hit on Meek. In posting a video of a comedian roasting the spitter "Ima Boss," the Chicago producer wrote in the caption: "In this scam as a fucking hoax, you all believe that nmeme @meekmill get jay z D ** k from your mouth p *** y ".



Chop previously called Meek during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 24, alleging that Meek was one of the "terrifying" rappers he had come across. "However, that guy is really scary," he said of the 32-year-old rapper. He also spoke trash little Wayne, French Montana, 21 wild Y Cassidy as equally "terrifying" rappers.

Young Chop claims he slept with Meek Mill's girlfriend.

Meek heard about Chop's claim and responded on Twitter. "It is obvious that he has mental problems," he tweeted. "You guys are spending so much stuff that you've just gone to ignore him! I've been taking hits from him for years, I hope he recovers."

However, Meek has not responded to Chop's latest claim that he slept with his girlfriend.

Chop has also been bugging other rappers on Instagram Live while he is quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. He stated that Make up for Y Lil baby They were fighting because Offset knew about the trap when Lil Baby was stolen and never told her.

He said about 21 on Instagram: "Run no more @ 21savage this nigga to h ** lol thanks for the p *** y promotion." 21 later answered Chop's question: "Make sure they go get his tape when he falls because he needs influence and pray for him because he lost his mind."



He also called Offset and Cardi BThe relationship of an influential movement and said that the French Montana jewelry was fake. Among his other goals were Jay Z, P Diddy, YOU., Mike Will did it Y Trav.