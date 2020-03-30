You are ridiculous if you think this is better than the iPhone 12 design – BGR

The release date of Apple's next-generation iPhone 12 is getting closer, and the new series of phones will introduce the company's first major smartphone redesign in three years.

While the overall look of the iPhone 12 is expected to be very different from current iPhone 11 models, the phones will still feature a notch at the top of the screen and many people seem to be upset.

Newer Android phones, like the recently announced Huawei P40 Pro, feature an innovative design rather than a more traditional notch, but the reality is that the design is no better than Apple's iPhone designs.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

With April just around the corner, we are about five months away from seeing Apple unveil its new iPhone 12 series. Unless the new coronavirus pandemic worsens even more than we already expect in the coming months, the iPhone 12 will surely will premiere in early September, regardless of when it launches. New reports that the launch of the iPhone 12 series will be delayed emerges every other day at this time. Then on the intervening days, we see new reports that he's still on his way to hit stores in September. The simple fact of the matter is that no one knows for sure when the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones will be released right now, not even top Apple executives. The situation is fluid and changes daily, and there is no way of knowing what the landscape will be like next week, much less next month and beyond.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the launch of the iPhone 12 series, there is no doubt that we already know what the new iPhones will be like. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's world leader in the world, from TF International Securities began leaking details about the iPhone 12 lineup even before the iPhone 11 series was released. The phones will sport a new flat metal frame instead of Rounded edges like current Apple iPhone models, and you'll have an upgraded dual or triple lens camera system on the back, depending on which model you choose. It will also have a notch on the screen in the front, and people are already complaining about that.

%MINIFYHTML01b0cbcf140062e8baef04cbeb7a302e11% %MINIFYHTML01b0cbcf140062e8baef04cbeb7a302e12%

Yes, Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will have a notch just like Apple's iPhone since iPhone X debuted in 2017. Back then, Android phone manufacturers stumbled trying to copy iPhone X and 2018 brought I get dozens of embarrassing iPhone X imitators from Android providers big and small. But that was a long time ago, and Android providers have moved … to a different smartphone screen design that everyone can copy.

Full-screen phones with impressive screen design like Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 series are excellent. No question.But here's the thing: A smartphone with a secure face unlock feature can't have just a tiny front camera sticking out of a small hole in the screen. They can't even have two small cameras on the screen, unless they want to be embarrassingly insecure like old Samsung phones.

No, phones with secure face unlock systems need more space on the front of the phone for additional sensors like Apple's infrared blaster or cameras and ToF sensor on the front of the newly announced Huawei P40 Pro. That means they need have a large notch on the top or a large hole on the screen. Is one solution really better than the other?

You tell me. Here is the design of the Apple iPhone screen:

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

And here is Huawei's new P40 Pro display design:

Image Source: Huawei

Come on. Is a giant oblong hole at the top of the screen really better than a notch? Why, because there is a small strip of screen at the top? What the hell can be shown on that little strip of screen that is of any use? The information and status bar icons should still be placed on the side of the camera hole just like they should be on the side of the notch on the iPhone. Is it better because it is on one side instead of the middle? Give me a break.

I've seen many of the same people complain about the notch on Apple's iPhone screens praising Huawei's new P40 Pro, and that's ridiculous. One design is not better than the other. Both are fine, and you won't notice the notch or the giant pill at the top of Huawei's screen after a few minutes on the phone. Get over it, boys. Stop complaining.

Image Source: Huawei