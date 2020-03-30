WWE Monday Night Raw live scores, updates and highlights on the way to Wrestlemania 36

%MINIFYHTML3c3e622ab6540b339cd7d13b921192ab11% %MINIFYHTML3c3e622ab6540b339cd7d13b921192ab12%

The WWE Monday Night Raw final before Wrestlemania 36 this weekend takes place from an empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Scheduled for the show is Raw champion Becky Lynch to watch her match at Wrestlemania against former NXT starter Shayna Baszler. Also on the show will be WWE Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar and his opponent in the "Showcase of the Immortals," 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntrye.

Anything can happen and along with the absence of fans, it should be an intriguing episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE Monday Night Raw live scores, updates

Stay closed as Sporting News will provide continuous live updates from WWE Monday Night Raw starting at 8 p.m. ET.