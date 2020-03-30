Wuhan wakes up from two months of coronavirus isolation | China News

The city of Wuhan, which was subjected to the most aggressive quarantine in China after the coronavirus emerged there late last year, is slowly returning to normal and the closure imposed in late January is expected to fully lift on April 8.

At its peak, some 56 million people in the city and the surrounding Hubei province were forced to stay home, and all travel was suspended.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML58edea6fdb4b8f214e26d8bfa4de77b311% %MINIFYHTML58edea6fdb4b8f214e26d8bfa4de77b312%

Residents struggled to obtain treatment for their family members, and doctors were overwhelmed with cases before reinforcements were drafted across China and field hospitals were built; A situation that is now repeated in highly affected countries such as Italy and the United States.

As life slowly returns to normal, there is concern that cases of the disease may increase, not only as people return from new epicenters of the disease abroad, but because China does not disclose the number of asymptomatic cases of infection.

However, there is a feeling that the worst is over.

During the peak of the outbreak, people in Wuhan talked to Al Jazeera about what they were going through.

With the reopening of businesses and shopping malls on Monday, and the full closure of next week, we asked them what had happened since then.

Shopping malls began reopening on Monday and visitors must show their health before entering (Aly Song / Reuters)

These are their stories. They preferred to remain anonymous or use only one name for fear of retaliation.

Stories told to Shawn Yuan, but edited for clarity and duration.

Teacher

The teacher wrote a journal for Al Jazeera, describing his first week of life in quarantine. With the closure of the blockade, he shares part of his experience and observations on the last two months and what it has meant, not only for him but for the city of Wuhan.

Yesterday, I went out to go to the pharmacy 20 meters from our apartment complex (in China, apartment buildings are grouped together to form a neighborhood with a front door). "Where are you going?" the security guard asked me.

"I'm only going to the pharmacy to buy hand sanitizers," I replied, pointing to the pharmacy. "Look, it's only a few steps away."

He looked at me as I headed to the pharmacy, reached for my disinfectant, and nodded as I quickly returned to my apartment building. That was the first time I left the complex in more than six weeks, and it was kind of surreal to think that there is still a world out there.

These days, when I go to the park inside our development, I see many more people walking and chatting, some even without masks, something unimaginable just over two weeks ago. People's conversations are still dominated by the coronavirus outbreak, but the focus seems to have changed.

During the peak of the epidemic, everyone was almost fanatically concerned about the virus: Every time there was an ambulance driving our community, our WeChat group exploded with messages with people speculating if someone they knew was infected with the virus.

Now, as the epidemic subsides, I still hear people talk about the virus, but more about cases abroad. "Oh my gosh, can you believe there are already over 80,000 cases in the United States?" I heard some grandparents chatting during some exercise sessions in our community park.

Even after April 8 arrives, I don't think we all go out on the streets or get out of town. The day before closing, when I returned home from my train job, it was almost apocalyptic silence, and Wuhan has been silent for more than two months, except for the ambulance sirens.

I don't see how this city can go back to its glory of yesteryear, if I can put it this way, only overnight.

Fences were erected around residential complexes to prevent people from entering or leaving as drastic restrictions were imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus in the city where it first appeared late last year (Aly Song / Reuters)

I am an optimistic person, but there were two things during the last two months that almost made me lose hope. The first was the death of my childhood friend's father. I did not personally know anyone who died from the virus until then. It was then that I realized that no one seemed to be able to escape, that thought kept me awake and anxious for days.

The second time was when Dr. Li Wenliang died. The ferocious censorship and the government's contempt for public opinion made me want to vomit. I felt so helpless and hopeless then, I thought it was all over.

Now when I look back those memories are still fresh.

So yes, of course, lifting the bullring is a milestone for Wuhan, but for us people living in Wuhan, it doesn't really mean that much. We will continue to exercise extreme caution and, most importantly, Wuhan has changed forever.

The professional

Fubin attempted to have his father admitted to a hospital after he developed a high fever on January 20, but was repeatedly rejected due to a lack of hospital beds. Eventually he managed to get his father to Wuhan Hospital No.5.

My father was discharged two weeks ago and just finished his post-discharge quarantine a few days ago. We had a little welcome party for him – my dad loves the holidays and he always says it was a shame we couldn't celebrate Lunar New Year this year.

We picked it up from the quarantine center a few days ago. My wife and I had been preparing a great meal all day, a late Lunar New Year dinner, just to make sure my father and our entire family could make up for the spoiled new year (Lunar New Year fell on 25 January this year with the big celebration on the eve).

At the table, I was able to hold my father's hands for the first time in almost two months. I don't know how to describe that feeling, but do you know the happiness of finding something you thought you had lost? This is exactly how I felt.

My father told me that he had been through a lot in his life, but that the last two months were the most intense.

"There was a patient who was panting for about 10 minutes while the doctors and nurses were trying to help him," my father told me after he was discharged. “Then they took him out of the room and I heard they were sending him to the ICU. But I never saw him again.

He doesn't know if that person died or not, nor does he seem to really want to know because I think that's too emotional for him, that it might as well have been him.

Wuhan is slowly opening and the blockade imposed in late January is expected to be fully lifted on April 8 (Roman Pilipey / EPA)

Fortunately, my father's treatment journey went smoothly, but we have been vigilant and sometimes paranoid in trying to make sure we are not infected. We stayed home for the past two months. I never left my apartment building for even a second: we have people who delivered our groceries.

April 8 – I think it's overkill. I don't think it will change much. No one expected Wuhan to return to normal as soon as the quarantine measures were lifted, especially now that the virus appears to be spreading everywhere. I think all we, and everyone in the world, can do is follow the government's instructions and stay home.

The health worker

On January 25, a doctor working at Xiaogan First People's Hospital told Al Jazeera that his hospital was running out of protective equipment, and doctors and nurses had to wear disposable raincoats for protection. He was imploring the world to help his hospital, which is about 73 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of Wuhan. Now Xiaogan only has one remaining case, which is in his hospital.

Will you believe me if I say it is a miracle that I am not dead from the virus? Because that's what I said to myself in the last two weeks when I finally got some time off from my shifts.

The last two months felt surreal: I have never experienced anything like this in my life. All resources went to Wuhan in the early days, and that had left a gigantic gap between supply and the need for medical protective equipment at our hospital.

The situation only improved after mid-February. It may seem like a short time, just two weeks of severe shortages, but that meant that many of my colleagues were infected. I can't count how many times I've cried in the break room from the overwhelming scene.

I really thought we couldn't do it. That peaked when a patient he was in charge of died on February 4. I remember that day: I had been in the isolation room with my colleagues caring for patients for more than six hours without eating or drinking, and almost as soon as I was about to leave, the oxygen level in this patient's blood started fall. We tried everything we could, but he passed away almost as soon as he was sent to the ICU.

I spent the rest of the day crying because he was like a grandfather to me: every day, when he entered the room, he would nod and smile at me, although he couldn't move or speak. My colleague came to comfort me and asked me to take a break.

But I knew I couldn't, it was at the top of the outbreak. Our hospital had over 400 patients and it was absolute chaos at first, with patients coming in and doctors without equipment. Although the situation improved, it was still tremendous pressure.

China: millions of people quarantined to control the spread of the coronavirus

It is difficult for me to really understand what happened, but now that Xiaogan has only very few cases left and the city blockade has also been lifted, I want to warn that life is not back to normal just yet.

The Health Commission does not tell us how many asymptomatic cases there are, and there are even cases where discharged patients were re-admitted because their test was positive, all after the original test was negative.

There are still many things we don't know about the virus and what it does to the human body. From a medical perspective, I would recommend that people stay home and avoid going out often because the risk of infection still exists.