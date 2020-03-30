Wrong way? Scientist questions Italy's coronavirus strategy | News from Italy

Italy's measures to stop the spread of coronavirus do not appear to be working and should change its strategy by establishing centers to separate people with suspicious symptoms from their families, a leading Italian scientist said Monday.

Italy, which has suffered the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, has been under lock and key across the country for about three weeks, but in the past four days, new infections have continued between 4,000 and 6,000 per day.

The highest number of daily deaths since the outbreak began on February 21 was recorded on Friday with 919 deaths, and the count was only slightly lower in the following days.

Andrea Crisanti, a professor of microbiology at the University of Padua, said in an interview with Radio Capital that many of these new cases are probably people infected by other family members at home.

Instead of telling people with mild symptoms to isolate themselves at home, Crisanti said authorities should have set up centers to separate them from their families, as was done in China, where the epidemic originated in December.

Crisanti helped coordinate the response to the coronavirus in the rich region of north-eastern Veneto in Italy, where general testing was introduced at the start of the Italian outbreak in the second half of February.

"Does anyone raise the question why, despite all these restrictive measures, we are still seeing infections? Are you asking if all these people who are sick at home are infecting other members of their family?" he said.

"In our opinion, infections are occurring in the home."

In Veneto, Crisanti and his team identified limited cases and infections much more successfully than in the neighboring Lombardy region, where tests are only carried out on people with severe symptoms and only in hospitals.

Since then, Lombardy has suffered almost 7,000 coronavirus deaths, far more than any other Italian region, while Veneto has recorded around 400 deaths. However, the Lombardy outbreak was much larger from the start.

Crisanti argued that an approach similar to that carried out in Veneto should now be carried out across the country.

"We need to be much more aggressive in identifying people who are sick at home," he said.

"We need to go to their homes, evaluate them, evaluate their family, friends and neighbors, and all the positive people should be taken, if they are well enough, to accommodation centers outside their homes."

Angelo Borrelli, head of the Civil Protection Agency, said that the current rate of infection and deaths did not mean that the national government measures were ineffective.

"Without these measures, we would be seeing much worse numbers and our health service would be in a much more dramatic state," Borrelli told reporters over the weekend.