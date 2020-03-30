Witcher Casting Director Sophie Holland – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

As British dramatic productions fell like dominoes earlier this month, The Wizard He was one of the first to fall. Netflix quickly moved to close production, pausing the work of a great team at Arborfield Studios. One of those affected was casting director Sophie Holland, who was in the middle of the second season of the fantasy drama.

Holland is an experienced operator, who has worked on film, television and theater projects, including Young wallander, The indian detective Y Thor: The Dark World. But nothing prepared her to lose all her work, including a production at the London theater, the Young Vic, in a matter of days. "There have been cases where productions have decreased, but never where everyone is on hold during this time," he told Deadline.

Netflix's original ambition was to suspend The Wizard for just two weeks, but with Britain locked up, filming has not resumed this week. Reflecting on the day Netflix decided to stop production, Holland said: “My assistant Faye Timby and I were halfway through the second filming season of The Wizard and I had a note from them that they were going to pause production. We had to make phone calls to people to tell them they weren't filming. I am married to an actor and Faye lives with an actor, and from the beginning it became clear that our working life was going to be put on hold. It was such a strong blow that we couldn't imagine how we were going to get through it. "

But she and Timby didn't roll over. Within hours of receiving the news from Netflix, the couple thought of an unorthodox way to keep their casting gears spinning, using merchandise they suddenly had in abundance: time. They decided to open an hour in their diaries every day to organize general meetings with actors, using the online platform WeAudition. Together, they are talking to up to six actors a day, allowing them to search for new talent from around the world. For actors, it gives them an opportunity to impress a cast director they may not have had a chance to meet.

"We are literally having contact with actors from all over the world, people we wouldn't normally have access to. It could be just a conversation, they might want to do a piece, like a monologue, or they might want to draw attention to some videos in their shows "There have been some really interesting actors that I didn't know about before I meet now. I can definitely see that our paths will cross again in the future. I can already think of roles that might match the people I've spoken to. It also gave me the feeling that the industry is still going on. "

Meetings are booked on a first-come, first-served basis, with Holland and Timby making a call on their Twitter profiles (@sophhollandcast Y @fayetimby) before internet chats take place. Other casting directors have also participated in the initiative, including Rob Kelly, who chose Sky BulletproofY Man with a plan casting executive Geralyn Flood. Holland said there is no pressure on people to act. “This is all a roller coaster, so I appreciate that mental health is really important. Suddenly, people are isolated and don't know what's to come, and sometimes it's a really nice way to talk and talk to each other, "he added.

As for his own business, Holland is hopeful that he can resist the shutdown, even if it means investing his savings. For now, casting calls have given him a sense of purpose at a difficult time for the entire industry. "He's giving me a reason to shower and get dressed," he laughed.