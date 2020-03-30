Wimbledon Championship to be canceled, says vice president of the German Tennis Federation | Tennis news





Rescheduling a grass tournament could be problematic

This year's Wimbledon Championship will be canceled, according to the German Tennis Federation, with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) meeting on Wednesday to make a final decision.

The AELTC will hold an emergency board meeting, as the postponement and cancellation was confirmed last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The championships will take place from June 29 to July 12, but Dirk Hordorff, vice president of the German Tennis Federation, said Sky Sports Germany Their fate has already been decided.

He said: "I am also involved in the ATP and WTA bodies. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel on Wednesday. There is no question about it.

"This is necessary in the current situation. It is completely unrealistic to imagine that, with the travel restrictions we currently have, an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from around the world would (may happen) travel. That is inconceivable. "

Novak Djokovic won the men's individual title for the fifth time at Wimbledon last year

The possibility of a postponement remains, but the message seemed to be paving the way for the cancellation of the 2020 championships.

According to the Press Association, although everyone at the AELTC appreciates how difficult it would be to organize one of the world's largest sporting events in late June, there is still a final decision to be made.

However, tennis commentator Barry Cowan said Sky Sports News: "He (Hordorff) is very knowledgeable, it makes sense when you digest what Dirk said and what I heard.

"When you look at it, Wimbledon has said they are not going to play behind closed doors, so that's out of the equation."

"Then comes the question: There are three months. The time it takes to prepare Wimbledon is a six-week period. No one is allowed on the site, so it becomes problematic."

"Then you have the player factor. If the players fly in from Africa, Asia, America and South America, I don't think it's possible that the Championship can start in early July."

The conditions required to play on the lawn mean that a postponement is not practical, and tennis fans prepare for a year without Wimbledon for the first time since 1945.

Specific insurance to cover a disease pandemic like coronavirus means Wimbledon is in good financial shape, and the Lawn Tennis Association would also receive the usual surplus that makes up a large amount of its funding.

Wimbledon has been consulting extensively within tennis after the French Tennis Federation angered its unilateral decision to move the French Open from May / June to September / October.