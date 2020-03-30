Willow Smith shows off her shaved head on a field trip with her boyfriend!

%MINIFYHTML173fe2669715070a38ebaf0d6311935c11% %MINIFYHTML173fe2669715070a38ebaf0d6311935c12%

In the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine, Willow Smith stepped out for some fresh air and immediately caught everyone's attention. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 19-year-old daughter was caught on camera by paparazzi shopping for groceries with her boyfriend, Tyler Cole, and she took this opportunity to show off her shaved head!

That's right, "Whip My Hair,quot; has made a very drastic decision when it comes to her locks!

However, while this style is usually very difficult to achieve, the stunning star looked as beautiful as ever!

Shaved hair is definitely a cool vibe that suits her edgy demeanor and it looked like she was shining alongside her boyfriend.

She wasn't even wearing makeup for the shopping trip, but she seemed more like her mother than ever.

Willow was caught on camera just as she was leaving the grocery store while wearing a blue and purple sweatshirt with a navy tint paired with comfortable black sweats.

Finally, she accessorized with a pair of Navy Blue All Star Chuck Taylor's.

It's safe to say that no matter what fashion choices Willow is making, it looks great!

As she and Taylor headed to the parking lot, they shared a laugh together, proving that things are going well in their relationship.

Willow's shaved head actually has a story and a meaning!

As fans may know, he surprised everyone when he did it as part of an interactive museum exhibit in Los Angeles!

Tyler was also part of it, as the project had them on the live broadcast sharing their feelings through paintings and paintings.

‘We understand that this is a very delicate subject. And we don't want to say: "Our experience is experience,quot;. We are only expressing our personal experience with this. I think everyone is afraid of not knowing what will happen in the future, not knowing if you are on the right track, not knowing if you are making the right decisions, "he said, referring to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

‘I felt like I was losing a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, 7 years of emotions, I just let it go, "Willow shared while on Red Table Talk.



