Wigan Warriors' Jackson Hastings Clarifies NRL's Return Comments | Rugby League News

Hastings: "I didn't say I was leaving Wigan right now and going home, that wasn't the answer I was trying to describe,"





Jackson Hastings underscored his commitment to Wigan

Jackson Hastings has moved to clarify his comments about his ambitions to one day return to play at the NRL.

The midfielder, who played for Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles from 2014 to 2018, spoke in an interview last week about how he is still hopeful of winning another shot at Australia's top national competition.

The comments led Wigan Warriors player Hastings to face a backlash from some fans on social media, but the current Super League Man of Steel told the Golden Point daily Podcast Your answer to the question about a possible NRL return was misunderstood.

"I probably didn't answer the question the way I really would have liked," Hastings said. Sky Sports. "To be honest, I was a little nervous.

"I don't really get nervous doing things like that, but I was. The way I would have liked to have responded would have been if the opportunity had arisen and I was at the stage where I had fulfilled my contract."

"I wasn't talking about next year, next year or next year, it could be at any time in my life. I've always said I want to go back, try it, and do things differently."

"But in saying that, if I have to play the rest of my Super League career, so be it. It wasn't me who said I was leaving Wigan right now and going home, that was not the answer. Trying to to portray ".

They have sent me many uneducated and abusive tweets. Listen to the entire interview, not the 40 seconds you're obsessed with.

From whom to say that my family will not move and I play my career here.

Jog, enjoy the sun and stay safe and healthy. JH ✌🏼 – Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) March 25, 2020

Hastings has been keeping busy setting various social rugby related challenges to his social media followers while the Super League season is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He and his housemate, Salford Red Devils hooker Joey Lussick, have also been training hard at home as they tried to stay in shape for when the 2020 campaign finally resumes.

"We have been training probably harder than we would in actual club training," Hastings said. "We were quite emphatic with everything and at the beginning we did not know when we would return."

"At the moment, we have not been given too much information about when we are going to return and everything is up in the air at the moment."

"I think they will warn us when the government tells us that we can play again. We will not be able to go back in directly, we will have to be able to train and gather the works and the continuity.

"I don't know how it's going to work. I'm not quite sure right now and everything is up in the air."