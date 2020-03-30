Why & # 39; physical distancing & # 39; is it better than 'social distancing'? News

%MINIFYHTMLaec188428cb45cda7f4dc61681e17a8711% %MINIFYHTMLaec188428cb45cda7f4dc61681e17a8712%

The World Health Organization (WHO) has begun to use the phrase "physical distancing,quot; instead of "social distancing,quot; as a way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus from person to person, a move widely welcomed by experts such as a step in the "right direction,quot;.

In a daily briefing on March 20, officials from the world health body. said While maintaining a physical distance was "absolutely essential,quot; in the midst of the global pandemic, "it does not mean that socially we have to disconnect from our loved ones, from our family."

The rapid spread of the virus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December, has forced countries around the world to impose complete blockades, close airports, and impose strict restrictions on the movement of their citizens.

"The technology, at this point, has advanced so far that we can stay connected in many ways without being physically in the same room or physically in the same space with people," said WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove on March 20.

"We are changing to say physical distance and that is on purpose because we want people to stay connected," he added.

Since the coronavirus is transmitted mainly through respiratory drops, especially when people cough or sneeze, it is recommended to keep a safe distance to decrease transmission.

The WHO recommends being more than a meter (three feet) from the closest person, while some health experts have suggested keeping a distance of at least two meters from others.

A number of measures can be taken to increase the physical space between people.

They include staying home more often, working from home if possible, catching up with loved ones online rather than in person, strictly limiting the number of visitors to your home, avoiding large public gatherings or public transportation, and staying away from other people when you are in a public space.

"Social distancing makes it seem like people should stop communicating with each other, while we should preserve as much community as we can, even while maintaining our physical distance from each other," Jeremy Freese, professor of sociology at Stanford University in the United States. United, he told Al Jazeera.

"We need to physically distance ourselves to protect the physical well-being of everyone, but mental well-being is obviously also important, and social isolation is not good for mental well-being," he added.

Martin W Bauer, professor of social psychology and research methodology at the London School of Economics, welcomed the change in WHO terminology and said it was "very overdue."

"It occurred to me from the beginning that this was an unfortunate choice of language to speak of & # 39; social distance & # 39 ;, when in reality what was meant was & # 39; physical distance & # 39;" said Bauer Al Jazeera.

"The physical distance is measured in meters or centimeters. It is the geographical distance from person A to person B, while the & # 39; social distance & # 39; is a measure of the distance across social boundaries,quot;, he explained.

Bauer said it was important to differentiate between the two terms.

"It is good that WHO has finally tried to correct an early mistake of confusing physical distance with social distance," he said.

"In these strange times of the virus, we want a clear physical distance (two meters minimum), but at the same time, we want people to stay close & # 39; socially & # 39;".

