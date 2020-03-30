Who is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the trusted voice of the United States on the coronavirus? The | News

%MINIFYHTML523c0a788a89f33591a02e32bcc2975911% %MINIFYHTML523c0a788a89f33591a02e32bcc2975912%

If Dr. Anthony Fauci says so, Americans would be smart to listen. As coronavirus has changed everyday life around the world, Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In the USA, it has become the trusted voice in the United States to separate fact and fiction.

The fear and confusion of the outbreaks are not new to Fauci, who, in more than 30 years, has managed HIV, SARS, MERS, Ebola and even the nation's 2001 experience with bioterrorism: the attacks anthrax.

Fauci's political leaders, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, have let him explain why he is frank and understandable, translating complex medical information into everyday language without exaggerating or minimizing it.

At age 79, the government's top infectious disease expert is by age in the demographic group at high risk of contracting COVID-19. But he is working all day and only sleeps a few hours. He's a little hoarse from talking about the coronavirus, and spends hours talking to news and entertainment personalities on TV and the Internet.

Trump has seen approval ratings rise as his administration cracks down on the pandemic, though criticism continues (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

However, his vigor belies his age, and he attributes it to exercise, including running.

Fauci became the representative of the Trump administration because American citizens trust him, according to polls. The chief scientist has bluntly said that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen in the United States and criticized the federal government for certain aspects of its response.

Early life

Fauci was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Christmas Eve 1940, to an Italian-American family. President George W. Bush, who in 2008 awarded Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom, noted that even as a boy he showed an independent streak: In a neighborhood filled with fans of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Fauci fell in love with the Yankees.

Fauci became head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, when the nation was in the midst of the AIDS crisis. He has recalled the enormous frustration of caring for dying patients at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) hospital with nothing to offer.

After hours, he would chat with then-Surgeon General C Everett Koop about what scientists were learning about AIDS, influencing Koop's famous 1986 report that educated Americans about the disease.

NIH Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House (File: Al Drago / Reuters)

In 1990, when AIDS activists invaded the NIH to protest what they saw as government indifference, Fauci brought them to the table. It moved forward quickly and helped shape Trump's initiative to end HIV in the United States.

Although he has spent his career in government, Fauci does not seem to have lost human contact, and that may be part of the key to his success as a communicator.

During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, many Americans panicked when an American nurse was infected by a patient she was caring for, a traveler from West Africa. Ebola can cause fatal bleeding.

Fauci confronted those fears by giving a personal example. When the NIH hospital released that nurse, she not only said that she was not contagious, but hugged her in front of the television cameras to show that she was not worried.

Correcting Trump

Fast forward six years, and Fauci is once again at the forefront of scientists' efforts to dispel misinformation and explain the coronavirus pandemic, even when it means disagreeing with the president.

Fauci uses a metaphor from one of the fastest moving sports to describe his strategy in the outbreak. "You don't skate where the record is, but where the record is going to be," he told a House committee.

Simultaneously he has advocated containment to prevent the virus from spreading, mitigation to verify its damage once it is released into a community, immediate efforts to increase short and long-term testing and science to develop treatments and vaccines. He hopes that a dynamic response will put the nation where the record ends up going.

"It is unpredictable," he said. "The evidence now will not tell you how many cases you will have. What it will tell you … will be how you will respond with containment and mitigation."

Over the weekend, Fauci told CNN that the pandemic could ultimately kill 100,000 to 200,000 people in the United States if the mitigation is unsuccessful.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Vice President Mike Pence listen as United States President Donald Trump addresses the daily briefing by the coronavirus task force at the White House ( File: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Serving a president who initially ruled out the coronavirus compared to seasonal flu, Fauci has been impartial in public. He has earned the respect of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, along with Trump administration officials.

Almost casually, Fauci acknowledged before Congress earlier this month that the government system was not designed for mass testing of possible infections. "It is a failure, let's admit it," he told lawmakers.

When asked about Trump's comments on an antimalarial drug that he said could be a "game changer,quot; in the race to find a coronavirus treatment, Fauci, standing next to the president, said there was no data. scientists to support the use of the drug.

"The answer is & # 39; no & # 39;" Fauci told a journalist when asked if he considered the drug promising.

"The evidence you are talking about … is anecdotal evidence," he added.

"I served six presidents and have never done anything other than count the exact scientific evidence and make science-based and evidence-based policy recommendations," he had previously told a House committee earlier this month.

The director of the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, speaks as the President of the United States, Donald Trump, listens during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House (File: Al Drago / Reuters)

Fauci's outspokenness has not stopped Trump from praising him. "Tony has been doing a tremendous job working long, long hours," earlier this month, as rumors circulated that there was a split between Fauci and the White House.

On Fauci's part, he has said that although the couple does not agree on some things, there is no division.

"The president has listened to what I have said and what other people in the task force have said. When I made recommendations, he took them," Fauci told the Morning on the Mall podcast last week.

"The idea of ​​pitting one against the other is simply not helpful." "We have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out the differences."