What Sony's Seismic Shift From "Morbius" And More Really Means – Deadline

It may seem that Sony has just gutted its 2020 calendar. WTF just happened? Did the studio suddenly give up all hope on your blackboard?

That is not the case: it is only insurance for the future.

And, yes, overall, all of the time changes that occurred tonight were in response to the current coronavirus weather.

With various media reports saying that the US USA It has not yet peaked in terms of its number of COVID-19 cases, no one knows exactly when theaters will return, nor do we know when the production of feature films will resume.

As I mentioned earlier, Q1 and Q2 2021 will be in dire need of movies due to their delay in production, and what is happening here is that Sony is filling those holes, assuming we will all be fine by then. I heard that many of the moving movies are still in post production, except for Unexplored which is completely on hiatus like many other productions during the coronavirus pandemic. From now on, the first major movie to open in case theaters come back early is the Paramount one. Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run during Memorial Day weekend.

Let's talk about what's left on Sony's 2020 calendar: The launch of Labor Day weekend, September 4, is the Paul W.S. Anderson directed, Milla Jovovich to star in Capcom game Monster hunter. Next up will be the animated feature film from Lord & Miller Connected which has the traditional Cloudy with a chance of meatballs Slots for the third weekend of September on September 18. Arguably it was Sony who always demonstrated a lively rate in the early fall, the widow worked by going back to Open season.

Starting today, Sony uploaded the drama directed by Paul Weitz, Kevin Hart Paternity through October 23 from their original MLK weekend of January 15, 2021. Remember, the MGM biopic Aretha Franklin, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson has just moved to MLK 2021. So now a possible prize contender for Sony is coming out in the early fall. Also with Tom Hanks WWII Greyhound movie changeover for Father's Day weekend June 12 at TBD; that's also another title that could hit the awards festival season in the fourth quarter.

Also, Sony still has control over October 2, which they are designating for an untitled Sony / Marvel sequel, which many believe is really Poison 2. There are rumors that a trailer for Poison 2 will fall this week. Also on the Sony calendar is Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson's Toronto man on November 20, the Kristen Stewart-Mackenzie Davis comedy The happiest season November 25 and Christmas Day launch of Elle and Dakota Fanning's World War II drama The Nightingale.

All of the moves announced tonight felt reasonable, in fact the movies are now in better places than they were.

Peter Rabbit 2 It was a movie that saw its first installment of 2018 play well in the winter, and on a President's Day weekend, and this time the sequel kicks off on a 4-day MLK weekend. Very well. Yes Peter Rabbit 2 He was staying for August 8, it would be a perfect storm that is the movie for all of Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984 August 14. Peter Rabbit 2 now he will face the great breakup of MGM Respect, Universal 355, and the new line Mortal Kombat.

Now, Marvel & # 39; s Morbid could have stayed on July 31 against the comedy of Kristen Wiig, the Lionsgate woman Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar. But as we said, 2021 will need movies, and an event movie that's nearing completion might be more suitable during spring break on March 19 next year, where Paramount currently has an untitled title. Paranormal activity sequel and Lionsgate has Nicolas Cage The unbearable weight of massive talent.

Ghostbusters: Beyond moves away from Universal / Blumhouse untitled Purge movie on July 10, and avoid playing with Christopher Nolan Beginning on July 17 and until March 5, 2021, which is where Unexplored was originally (against Paramount Donkey, and untitled movies from Universal and Warner Bros.). Unexplored, Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, as we told you previously, it's on hiatus for the time being, so it jumps to October 8, 2021, providing more than enough time to complete. What did Sony originally have on that date? Well, an untitled Marvel movie, now moving to an undated location.

So do you see how all that worked?