We should all wear masks, says director of China CDC – BGR

The CEO of Chinse CDC said in an interview that the biggest mistake Europe and the United States are making in facing the new coronavirus pandemic concerns masks. Everyone should wear masks in public, the official said.

The masks and other personal protective equipment necessary to treat patients with COVID-19 are in critical supply in the US. USA And other countries dealing with local outbreaks.

The CDC of EE. USA They have reiterated that nothing has changed in regards to their mask advice. Only those who show COVID-19 symptoms should wear masks in public.

The new coronavirus pandemic managed to surprise the world despite what happened with China. Rather than increasing the production of critical personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants, test kits, and fans, many Western governments took a wait-and-see approach. Things escalated rapidly in Italy, showing everyone else how serious COVID-19 is, and other countries followed suit. News from several countries devastated by the virus showed that many governments lacked the resources to fight, and many of them struggled to buy or manufacture some of the critical products mentioned above. The situation is especially worrisome in some hospitals, where doctors do not have enough PPE to use with patients with COVID-19. Some of them have even begun to reconsider resuscitation procedures in critical cases of COVID-19 that may require CPR due to the PPE costs associated with them. So if doctors and nurses can't replace the equipment, it's up to everyone else to help by not stocking up on these products. And that may explain why the CDC currently recommends people to wear masks outdoors if they suspect they are infected, to limit the spread of the virus. However, the China CDC CEO says otherwise. According to him, it is a "big mistake,quot; not to wear masks in public.

Before we get into anything, we will remind you that masks and other PPE must go to those who need it most, healthcare workers on the front line, who must be healthy to treat everyone else. You should avoid the urge to buy as many masks as possible, thinking that this will only help you avoid infection. Instead, avoiding public places for as long as possible, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding your face will give you a much better chance of not getting the new disease COVID-19.

Turning to George Gao, the Chinese director general of the CDC who coordinated the coronavirus response in China, spoke to ScienceMag on the pandemic While discussing the disease, the Chinese official said the United States and Europe are making a big mistake when it comes to wearing masks:

The big mistake in America and Europe, in my opinion, is that people don't wear masks. This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. The drops play a very important role: you have to wear a mask, because when you speak, drops always come out of your mouth. Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections. By wearing face masks, you can prevent the virus-carrying drops from escaping and infecting others.

The reasoning here is that the masks will prevent people from spitting saliva while talking to others, and this could reduce the chances of those virus-carrying droplets reaching others. That's an added benefit in addition to blocking coughs and sneezes.

Again, the world is not at a point where you can afford to give everyone a disposable mask every time that person goes out. Yes, you should throw most of them away when you're done with them. Only a particular type of mask can be disinfected, and health professionals will use masks that will receive that treatment.

The CDC of EE. USA They do not recommend wearing masks in public unless you are showing symptoms of COVID-19. And you can't use them if you don't have them, or you can't buy them.

Dr. Matt McCarthy took to Twitter over the weekend to say that the CDC will change its stance on the masks in about 10 days without providing other details. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell and a staff physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital for Gizmodo. His tweet went viral, prompting the CDC to reiterate its stance on the masks and make it clear that it had not updated its guide.

CDC does not have an updated guide scheduled to publish on this topic. Check out the current CDC guide on using face masks: https://t.co/DiX7VzdqDp – CDC (@CDCgov) March 28, 2020

McCarthy's tweet was not removed, nor has it been updated.

To make matters worse when it comes to masks, President Trump hinted during Sunday's coronavirus press conference that someone could be stealing hospital masks by the tens of thousands when asked to address equipment shortages. By The Washington PostTrump said the current demand was not proportional to typical needs and that the masks "came out the back door,quot;:

It's a New York hospital, very, it's full all the time. How do you go from 10 to 20 (thousand masks per week) to 300,000? From ten (thousand) to 20,000 masks, to 300,000, although this is different? Something is happening, and they should consider it as reporters. Are they going out the back door?

However, these are not normal times, and all people caring for COVID-19 patients in a hospital must wear masks at all times. Even COVID-19 patients may have to use them. Again, these are the current CDC guidelines:

If you are sick: You should wear a face mask, if available, when you are around other people (even before entering a healthcare provider's office).

If you care for others: If the person who is ill cannot wear a face mask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then as your caregiver, you should wear a face mask when you are in the same room with them. Visitors are not recommended, other than caregivers.

With more than 142,000 infections, the United States had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the world at the time of this writing, almost 50,000 more than Italy. In total, 734,000 people contracted the new coronavirus, and approximately 35,000 died. These figures will only worsen in the coming days, as we are still waiting to see the results of the various measures of social distancing established around the world.

What is clear is that COVID-19 will not disappear soon, and the longer it stays, the more masks will be needed in hospitals. And maybe we all have to use them when we're out in public soon enough.

