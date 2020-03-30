‘We need your help” – Newsom seeks an increase in healthcare workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom called on Monday for a sharp increase in the number of care workers to treat the increase in coronavirus patients in the state.

Newsom announced a new initiative called the California Health Corps system and a new web portal for healthcare professionals to apply to staff clinics and hospitals across California. The state is looking for all kinds of healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, behavioral health professionals, and healthcare administrators.

The temporary staffing increase is part of an executive order to expand the health care workforce to staff the additional 50,000 hospital beds in the state to treat patients with COVD-19. The order temporarily suspends the normal licensing and certification requirements for health workers for the duration of the public health emergency.

"To treat the growing number of patients with COVID-19, our state needs more healthcare workers to join the fight. If you have experience in healthcare, we need your help, ”Newsom said.

"We ask that you step forward and help fulfill this moment."

People who join the California Health Corps system will be paid and receive negligence insurance coverage. The locations would vary, but people would try to adjust to their geographic preferences.

Additionally, recent retirees and those in the process of obtaining their degrees were encouraged to apply.

Read Governor Newsom's Executive Order

Newsom said the state has already secured several sites across the state to function as temporary hospitals for the 50,000 expected coronavirus patients. Other sites being looked at include the Oakland Coliseum and the former Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento.

Newsom made the announcement Monday when California topped 6,300 coronavirus cases in the state, the third in the US. USA Behind New York and New Jersey.