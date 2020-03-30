[WATCH] Will Ferrell sings James Corden's Homefest Special Snoop In Clip – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLcb9b2f5fb41ac3dcf4e2e1f665e3bdae11% %MINIFYHTMLcb9b2f5fb41ac3dcf4e2e1f665e3bdae12%

Not all of us have not seen a renowned actor who washes his hands while singing "Drop It Like It’s Hot", right? Well, for anyone who has somehow missed it over the years, James Corden has posted a clip of Will Ferrell doing exactly that. Check it out below.

The video is taken from Homefest: James Corden's Late Corridor Special, which airs at 10 tonight on CBS. The prime time also features Corden in his garage chatting virtually with Ferrell and David Blaine along with musical performances by artists such as Billie Eilish and Finneas, BTS, John Legend, Dua Lipa, and Andrea Bocelli.

All guests appear from their homes as the world maintains its social distance during the coronavirus crisis. Corden had been the only late-night presenter not to post videos from home, other than an emotional appearance to present a replay of his first episode on the show's fifth anniversary.

Along with Ferrell's clip, The Late Late Show He also tweeted some other snippets from tonight's special. Here is a sample: