[WATCH] ‘When The Streetlights Go On’ Trailer: First Look – Deadline

Quibi has released the first trailer for When the streetlights continue, the mystery of the coming-of-age murder, in process, adapted from the blacklist script by writers Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe, from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content.

Written by O'Keefe and Hutton and directed by Rebecca Thomas, in When the lights come on, After the murder of a beautiful young woman rocked a suburban community, the victim's sister and her high school classmates must struggle to find a sense of normalcy when they come of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

The project was previously adapted to the series by Hulu, where he was a pilot in 2016. When the pilot, who was screened at Sundance, did not go to the series, Paramount TV and Anonymous attempted to find him a new home and landed in Quibi last July. . The new incarnation had been completely rewritten with a new cast.

Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher and Queen Latifah star alongside Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers and Kristine Froseth.

O'Keefe, Hutton and Thomas are executive producers. Tariq Merhab and Chad Hamilton are executive producers of Anonymous Content.

When The streetlights continue is one of Quibi's "Chapter Movies" and will premiere on April 6, the same date as the launch of the short-form video platform.

Check out the trailer above.