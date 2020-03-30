Watch Nikki Bella ask Artem Chigvintsev to move in with her!

Nikki Bella Y Artem Chigvintsev they're taking their relationship to the next level on Thursdays Total fine Season premiere!

In this exclusive look, the WWE star asks her fiancé to move in with her once the home she's building is finished.

"Our plan is that when I move to Arizona, well, I was hoping that maybe once construction is complete, Artem will come with me," says Nikki during filming. The Fine podcast together with Artem and his twin sister Brie Bella.

When Artem asks if it is an "official invitation,quot; to live with her, Nikki says yes.

"I couldn't imagine bedtime without you!" she tells him.

Artem then kisses Nikki and gives him good news. "If the answer is yes!" he says.

Brie, who lives next door to Nikki's future home, smiles throughout the exchange, but doesn't seem too excited.

"I feel bad for Artem. But it's not like he's a lost puppy that needs to be rescued. He's a grown man," Brie says in a confessional interview. "And right now, this is my sister going from zero to 100 in a week."