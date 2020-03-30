Was Antonio Sabato Jr. blacklisted for supporting President Donald Trump? Did the Hollywood hunk see his career disappear due to his outspoken political beliefs? According to a Variety report, yes, as soon as Antonio made his political beliefs known and even ran for the California Congress when the Republican offers stopped coming, the job was done and Antonio had no choice but to sell his house, leave the business and move to Florida. The report comes at a time when the nation is facing a crisis like none that many have seen. The coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the world, and current estimates are that 100,000 – 200,000 Americans may die from the new virus. The pandemic did not appear to crush political tensions across the country, as many continue to point the finger at the president and blame him for a late response to the crisis.

Speaking to Variety, Antonio stated that there are many Republicans and other actors who support President Trump, but they do it in secret so as not to be blacklisted as Antonio was.

Antonio Sabato Jr. stated the following.

"I had to sell everything. I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers and commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive, and take care of my children. It's been terrible. It's amazing. That is a misfortune. It's difficult because if you're in that Hollywood setting and you have something to say they don't like, they will let you know. "

You can watch Variety's full interview with Antonio Sabato below.

Today, Antonio Sabato Jr. lives in Clearwater, Florida, and works for C,amp;C Concrete Pumping. The job is not for the faint of heart and is 100 percent blue collar.

Many were surprised to know where Antonio's journey took him, but he seems happy and content with his children, Katia, his love, and a career that gives him respect and one in which he does not have to hide who he is or how he feels. . to be a success

What do you think about the blacklist of Republicans and supporters of President Trump in Hollywood?

