Wars V Wars ’and‘ October Faction ’canceled by Netflix after one season – Deadline

Two of Netflix's freshman series will not see a second season. The streaming giant has canceled the vampire drama series V wars starring Ian Somerhalder, based on Jonathan Maberry's best-selling book, and October factn, based on the Steve Niles IDW comics, Deadline has confirmed.

V wars, published in 2012 by IDW Publishing, debuted as a collection of prose stories recounting the First Vampire War. Somerhalder played Dr. Luther Swann, who enters a world of incalculable horror when a mysterious illness transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator that feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people transform, society fractures into opposite camps that pit ordinary people against the growing number of these "vampires." Swann runs against time to understand what is happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

Related story & # 39; Locke and Key & # 39; renewed for season 2 on Netflix

Netflix and Somerhalder, who also directed the hour-long drama series, are discussing other possible projects to pursue, according to Deadline sources.

Brad Turner (Human Burden, 24, Stargate) directed the pilot episode and executive producer. William Laurin and Glenn Davis served as showrunners. Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden were executive producers for High Park, with David Ozer and Ted Adams for IDW Entertainment and James Gibb for Marada Pictures. V wars It was produced by High Park in association with IDW.

October faction They followed monster hunters Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after Fred's father died, return to their hometown in New York State with their teenage children. As the family adjusts, Fred and Deloris must hide their identities as members of a secret organization, and our heroes quickly discover that their new small-town setting is not as idyllic as it seems.

October faction It was produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the cancellations.