Vitality Netball Superleague: Manchester Thunder Still Paying Players | Netball News

The franchise has taken the option of government support during the coronavirus pandemic and they, themselves, will replenish the remaining 20 percent of player and coach salaries.





The reigning champions are the first team in the competition to share details about their financial decisions.

The current Vitality Netball Superleague champions Manchester Thunder will continue to pay their players, while taking the option of government support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thunder CEO Debbie Hallas released a statement Monday outlining the franchise's financial focus during these unprecedented times.

"I wanted to write today to inform you of what we are doing at Thunder to secure the future of our franchise in the midst of the coronavirus crisis," the statement read.

"Since March 27, the 17 players and coaching staff employed by the franchise have been suspended through the government scheme to support companies during the current unprecedented period.

"This will ensure that the business can continue to keep its team on and off the court together and, once restrictions on social distancing are removed, it will resume our work."

"For franchising as a business, it means that 80 percent of our salary bill will be paid by the government. However, we are committed to completing the remaining 20 percent so that our players and coaches continue to receive what they would normally receive."

"We want to make sure we do everything we can to ensure that the Manchester Thunder has a solid future once national emergency measures are lifted and life, for all of us, returns to a certain sense of normalcy."

"We have been part of the Superleague throughout its existence and we know that while there are no easy decisions, this is the right one for all of us."

While we are a business, we are primarily a family, and we take care of each other, so we are also committed to ensuring that our players and coaches without permission receive the same as always, with Thunder completing the government. business support. Debbie Hallas

"We want to make sure that we are in a strong position to resume operations once the national emergency is over, ensuring that players and coaches have the opportunity to compete and that fans have the opportunity to cheer them on."

"Thunder, like all Superleague franchises, is a crucial part of our sport, where talent is identified, skills are developed and the next generation of international stars emerges. At a time of such uncertainty and after an exciting start to the current season, I am determined to make sure we protect ourselves for the future.

"Finally, there is a visible impact they will see in our decision today. Our players and coaches cannot undertake work for or on behalf of the Manchester Thunder while suspended."

"This means that you will see less on our social media channels. We will ensure that you always receive the latest news from the Thunder family. Thank you for your continued support."