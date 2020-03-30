Virtual Test: England fighting to save the game and win series against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

Benedict Bermange, Sky Sports statistician, using cricket simulation to play the Virtual Test Match of postponed series between Sri Lanka and England







Angelo Mathews' 135 left England facing a fight to save the second Virtual Test against Sri Lanka

England will enter the last day of the Second Virtual Test in Colombo, needing 352 races to win, or more realistically, having to beat the day to preserve their 1-0 lead and secure the series.

Sri Lanka's second inning of 344 owes a lot to Angelo Mathews (135), who scored his 11th century test and Kusal Mendis, who scored 77 in a third wicket association of 152.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike rates, bowling averages, and bowling speeds and plays a five-day test match based on those figures.

Mathews was always positive, reaching three figures from just 144 deliveries, the fastest of its test centuries to date. He hit 16 sharp limits and a beautiful one rose to six from Dom Bess, threatening to wipe out the cameramen at the far end of the ground.

Mendis continued his good form and was more circumspect, reaching his fifty of 103 balls before trying to punch Jack Leach over the top and offering Jos Buttler an easy shot.

Sri Lanka reached lunch at 146-2 on the fourth day of the Second Virtual Test. They lost Oshada Fernando early, but Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews brought them to rest without further losses. His lead in the interval is 153. pic.twitter.com/hNXfVWeyxw – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 30, 2020

First-inning centurion Dinesh Chandimal added 71 with Mathews before Joe Root took the new ball with Sri Lanka sitting at 283-3. The decision paid immediate dividends with Stuart Broad hitting Mathews in the next one and trimming his stump.

It was a magnificent entry that defined the game of the former captain and went to a great ovation. That wicket seemed to inspire England's bowlers, who thwarted Sri Lanka's attempts to increase the scoring rate by taking regular wickets.

Angelo Mathews earned his eleventh – and fastest – Test Century to help Sri Lanka 264-3 in tea on the fourth day of the Second Virtual Test in Colombo, a 271 lead. England's only success in the session. It occurred when Kusal Mendis was stumped out of Jack Leach by 77. pic.twitter.com/umMQkk5NBN – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 30, 2020

In fact, seven wickets fell in the final session, with Leach closing the queue with three wickets in 10 deliveries.

It was the sealers who caused the initial damage with the second new ball, with Sam Curran forcing Chandimal to approach Ben Stokes in the ravine before Broad induced the same mistake by Niroshan Dickwella.

Kusal Perera's shiny and windy 24 innings were finished by a Curran intruder before Leach got to work in the queue.

There is no chance that England can chase this or fight the day @Benedict_B virtually or actually – Kumar Sangakkara (@ KumarSanga2) March 30, 2020

Stokes-inspired victory in Leeds last year may have taken advantage of the mind of Dimuth Karunaratne, who decided not to make an advance statement and, save for a miracle, there is probably only one possible winner in this Test.

The first session on the last day could be crucial and Sri Lanka will expect the field to show more signs of wear than it has been so far, while there will be an uneven rebound.