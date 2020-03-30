Virginia Governor issues stay-at-home order for all residents through June 10 because previous quarantine orders were ignored

Welp Roommates, after multiple people headed to local beaches last weekend, Virginia officially ordered ALL residents to remain indoors until June 10, unless for essential services. Governor Ralph Northam made the official announcement earlier today, and it's safe to say that many residents are definitely not happy with the latest development.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order telling Virginians to stay at his home with immediate effect. Northam stated that it made the decision to issue the order because people do not follow the guidelines for staying inside their residences. He also noted the recent large crowds of people gathered on beaches and elsewhere this past weekend.

Northam said this to residents who have been breaking the rules: “You are being very, very selfish. It puts us all, especially our healthcare providers, at risk. "

As for the punishment for disobeying the order? Well, those who don't comply could face a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to $ 2,500 and a year in prison.

Additionally, all Virginia residents must stay home unless they are receiving food, medical care, or police assistance, among other essentials.

However, the state does allow residents to go out to care for loved ones and animals, travel to daycare, exercise, commute to work, and volunteer in charity groups. You may leave the house "due to a reasonable fear of health or safety."

Roommates, what do you think about this?