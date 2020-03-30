Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund



If there is a celebrity couple, who defines harmony and happiness, it is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. A-listers in their respective fields, the married duo has spent quality time with each other during quarantine. Due to the ongoing 21-day blockade in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, many daily salaried workers have been left without work. In such a situation and in an attempt to contribute to the well-being of the needy and defenseless, many stars, including Akshay Kumar, have supported the PM-CARES Fund.



This fund will work to implement relief measures for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting blockage. Virat and Anushka have also released a statement, saying they will contribute to the prime minister's fund. Anushka wrote: “Virat and I are pledging our support for the PM-CARES Fund and the Prime Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking as we see the suffering of so many and we hope that our contribution, in some way, helps to alleviate the pain of our fellow citizens. #IndiaFightsCorona ".

Well, we salute this fabulous couple.