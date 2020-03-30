Vin Diesel's son says the coronavirus is & # 39; helping us in more ways than it is hurting us & # 39;

WENN / Instar

Along with his son Vincent Sinclair, the star of the movie franchise & # 39; Fast and Furious & # 39; She shares an encouraging message about how the COVID-19 crisis brings people's humanity to light.

Vin Diesel She enlists the help of her family to spread an encouraging message in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. On Saturday, March 28, the actor known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the "The Fast and Furious" movie franchise uploaded a video that saw his son, Vincent Sinclair, speaking about how the pandemic is bringing to light the humanity of the people.

Starting the Instagram video, the "F9"The star greeted fans by informing them:" My son just came out of his Mandarin class, the online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick greeting and a quick message to the world. "Then he asked his 10-year-old son standing behind him," What do we mean? "

In a calm and steady voice, Vincent looked at the camera and said, "We mean that in all the ways that the coronavirus can harm us, it is also helping us in more ways than it is harming us." He added: "And way number one is making us feel like a global family. We are all connecting in one way."

"Reason number two, we are thinking about the things we didn't need, but now we are thinking … we are not thinking about the coronavirus because well, we think we will be fine," Vin's second son with Paloma Jiménez continued. "We are thinking about other things, like how we can help the world and how we can help each other."

Apparently happy with what Vincent has pointed out, the "XXX: The Return of Xander Cage"The actor smiled at the camera and delivered his own closing statement saying," We love you all. "He also captioned the post" Our Global Family … "along with a #leadwithlove hashtag.

Vin's video post came just days after he opened acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg and urged him to return to the director's seat. With "Strays" and "Multi-Facial" under his direction, the actor voiced Groot "Guardians of the Galaxy"He admitted that he has not" directed enough. "

"I haven't done it yet," he said when he discussed a series of planned movies about the famous Carthaginian military leader Hannibal Barca. "As much as I am grateful for the achievements, there are times when I say 'God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you have not delivered it. You have traveled all over the world & # 39; . "