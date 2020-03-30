Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor Calls Pandemic COVID-19 A Punishment From God

Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor sparked some controversy over the weekend after she made a statement on Instagram that the new coronavirus pandemic is "a punishment from the man above." The comment was so unpopular that Taylor had to turn off her comments before removing the post entirely.

The 40-year-old reality star, whose real name is Jason Cauchi, made the controversial statement in a Sunday post before removing it and republishing it in his Instagram Stories. Of course, it disappeared after 24 hours, but there were plenty of screenshots circulating for fans to see what he wrote.

The SUR model and bartender began their post by writing that they knew that many good people were out of work and that they were having a bad time because of COVID-19, and Taylor said "that sucks and I'm sorry." Then he insisted that the pandemic is a "punishment,quot; from God.

"I really think he's tired of the way we treat people, he's tired of how we treat the planet, he probably thinks some of us are ungrateful, I mean he could go on and on … but this is like a,quot; time dead "serious to the world," said Taylor.

He went on to say that when we get out of this, we have to change for the better. Taylor believes that everyone needs a wake-up call, and that we need to change our ways because what we are doing is obviously not working. Taylor believes the planet needed punishment, and that's it.

“The real test will be how we got out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us. We are going to show the man above that we can improve for ourselves and for humanity, "Taylor wrote.

Brittany Cartwright's husband concluded his statement by writing that God "has done so much for us,quot; and now is the time to "pay him back."

Despite the negative reaction on Instagram, Taylor also posted the message on Twitter and received positive comments. A fanatic wrote that the message was "well written," and we should view this moment as an opportunity to reflect on ourselves, while always maintaining faith in God.

There were still many enemies who were offended by Taylor's post.

Ad

“Please tell this to people who are sick and to people with family and friends who are sick and have died. I'm sure this will comfort them, "wrote an unhappy fanatic. Others noted that Taylor is a hypocrite because of the way he treats people. Vanderpump Rules.



Post views:

6 6