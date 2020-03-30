Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed due to virus | Coronavirus pandemic news

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen on a nighttime raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Singer Laren museum, east of Amsterdam, said that the Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in the spring of 1884 was taken in the early hours of Monday.

%MINIFYHTML6d684190cdac5663ac46981ae517a59911% %MINIFYHTML6d684190cdac5663ac46981ae517a59912%

By Monday afternoon, all that could be seen from outside the museum was a large white panel that covered a door in the glass facade of the building.

Plus:

Museum director Evert van Os said he was "angry, shocked, sad,quot; about the theft.

Jan Rudolph de Lorm, director of the Singer Laren Museum, said in a video statement posted on YouTube: "I am shocked and absolutely furious that this has happened.

"This splendid and moving work of art by one of our great artists has been stolen, taken from the community," he said.

The institution houses the collection of the American couple William and Anna Singer.

The stolen painting shows a woman in a garden with red flowering bushes and the church building in the background.

"It is terrible for all of us because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy inspiration and comfort, especially in these difficult times." from Lorm additional.

Police said in a statement that the thief or robbers broke a glass door to enter the museum. That triggered an alarm that sent officers running to the museum, but by the time they got there, the painting, and whoever stole it, was missing.

A team that included forensic experts and art thefts was studying video footage and questioning neighbors.

Dutch museums have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak since March 12.

Before closing, the museum hosted an exhibition titled Mirror of the Soul with works by artists ranging from Jan Toorop to Piet Mondrian, in cooperation with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

The museum's collection focuses on Modernism, such as Neo-Impressionism, Pointillism, Expressionism, and Cubism.

It is not the museum's first high-profile robbery. In 2007, thieves stole seven works from his sculpture garden, including a bronze cast from Auguste Rodin's The Thinker.

The famous sculpture was recovered a few days later, without a leg.