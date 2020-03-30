Utah Jazz players released from coronavirus after 14 days of quarantine

Good news for basketball fans: The entire Utah Jazz team and their staff have been exonerated from coronavirus 14 days after they were forced into quarantine.

The team was quarantined after two of its players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19.

Mitchell spoke to the Lighthearted podcast on Saturday, where he revealed that the Utah Department of Health had given him the news.

"When I found out in the morning, that's when he really hit me. As well, this is real and it hit mainly because I didn't know what it was. He was healthy," Mitchell said. "I'm like, am I going to have symptoms? That was the scariest part. I can say it was the craziest thing in my life," he said.

The team also released a statement:

"All Utah Jazz have been approved by the Utah Department of Health after completing their respective periods of isolation and quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. According to recommendations from the CDC and the NBA, all players and staff will continue to practice social distancing while limiting time away from home to essential activities, "said the Utah Jazz," The Utah Department of Health has determined that all Jazz players and staff, regardless of test status earlier, no longer pose a risk of infection to others. "