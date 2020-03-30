Home Entertainment Utah Jazz players released from coronavirus after 14 days of quarantine

Utah Jazz players released from coronavirus after 14 days of quarantine

Good news for basketball fans: The entire Utah Jazz team and their staff have been exonerated from coronavirus 14 days after they were forced into quarantine.

The team was quarantined after two of its players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19.

Mitchell spoke to the Lighthearted podcast on Saturday, where he revealed that the Utah Department of Health had given him the news.

