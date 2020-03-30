US Army USA Awards Oshkosh contract for heavy tactical vehicles – Defense Blog

The defense division of specialty vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp. was ordered to produce heavy tactical vehicles for the US Army. USA

The new contracts, from the US Army Contracting Command. USA And announced on Friday, they are valued at more than 344 million.

Several contracts cover the production of expanded heavy mobility tactical trucks, palletized loading system (PLS) trucks, and PLS trailers in the Heavy Tactical Vehicle Family.

Oshkosh also continues to bring the Army's Heavy Extended Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) and Palletized Cargo Systems (PLS) fleet to the latest model configuration and the same zero-mile, zero-hour condition as new production vehicles.

With a 13-ton payload and multiple variants for a wide range of operations, HEMTT is the backbone of the Army's logistics fleet. Oshkosh's latest configuration, the HEMTT A4, brings significant improvements in power, maintenance and safety to the battlefield, traversing even the most challenging environments more easily and efficiently.

The Oshkosh PLS supports the Army's replenishment and distribution system by providing unmatched performance for loading, unloading, and delivering ammunition and other critical supplies needed in battle. The PLS carries a wide range of cargo and is specially designed to load and unload a variety of compatible Flatrack or ISO containers on its own.

The latest FHTV truck configurations also include air-conditioned and armor-ready cabins, electrical upgrades, and anti-lock brakes to keep soldiers safe.