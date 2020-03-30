Upcoming Small Business Rental Payments Forced to Close – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Small local businesses have to adjust to a new normal as the coronavirus outbreak temporarily forced them to close their doors.

Brilliant Smile, a dental office in Thousand Oaks, is out of business for the first time in 20 years after being forced to close two weeks ago.

"We can only see patients under extreme emergencies per se, infections, but I still can't see patients because I don't have N95 masks," said the owner, Dr. Shirin Etemadi.

Etemadi said she was already concerned about paying her $ 6,500 rent for her dental office on April 1, but things got much more stressful last week when she received a bill from the owner for $ 17,000. reue in just six days.

"I am surprised," said Etemadi. "I just don't know what to do."

In an email from his landlord, the Regency Centers, Etemadi was told that the additional charges stemmed from an increase in unpaid rent and maintenance fees from 2018 and 2019, which Etemadi said he did not know, a claim that Regency denies.

"They never billed me, they never said anything," he said.

Etemadi said his only option is to apply for a small business loan.

"If I have to pay $ 17,000 this month, I might as well drop it," Etemadi said. "I will not be able to survive."

Regency said it will work with Etemadi so that it does not have to close the business.

Most of the small businesses that had to close due to the pandemic will face their first rent payment on April 1.

California offers several programs to try to keep small businesses afloat, starting with "paycheck protection," which offers a 100% federally guaranteed loan to companies that maintain their payroll during the pandemic. The loan can be forgiven if borrowers maintain or reinstate payroll.

Economic damage disaster loans are now available, with up to $ 10,000 in grants within three days of applying.

If you already have a loan from the Small Business Administration, the SBA can cover all the loan payments for six months.