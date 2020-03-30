UK: COVID-19: UK hospitals test new version of respiratory aide – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML99850a39d16eaf6618c99e17917a26e211% %MINIFYHTML99850a39d16eaf6618c99e17917a26e212%

A team involving Mercedes Formula One has developed a new version of a respiratory aid that can help coronavirus patients in less than a week, and it is being tested in London hospitals.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices have been used in China and Italy to supply pressurized air and oxygen to patients' lungs to help them breathe without the need for a ventilator, a more invasive process.

The new CPAP has already been approved by the corresponding regulator and now 100 of the machines will be delivered to the University College London Hospital for evaluation, before being implemented in other hospitals.



Reports from Italy indicate that approximately 50% of patients receiving CPAP have avoided the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, which implies that patients are sedated, releasing ventilators for those most in need.



"These devices will help save lives by ensuring that ventilators, a limited resource, are used only for the most seriously ill," UCLH critical care consultant Professor Mervyn Singer said in a statement Monday.

"We hope they will make a real difference in hospitals across the UK by reducing the demand for intensive care staff and beds, as well as helping patients recover without the need for more invasive ventilation."

The new breathing aid was developed by UCLH engineers and doctors teaming up with the Mercedes-AMG high-performance powertrains who worked at UCL's MechSpace center to reverse engineer a rapidly-producing device.

Development of the new device took less than 100 hours from the initial meeting to the production of the first one. The team working on it also includes Oxford Optronix, a small company that will manufacture the oxygen monitors for CPAP devices.

Britain will shortly announce that it has ordered a consortium of companies, including Ford, Airbus and Rolls-Royce, to manufacture 10,000 fans as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus, an industry source told Reuters.

