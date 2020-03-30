UEFA organizes a coronavirus video call for Wednesday to discuss matches and contracts | Football news





UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the season may be lost if the leagues cannot be restarted in late June

UEFA has invited the leaders of its 55 national member federations to a video conference on Wednesday as they continue to react to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference call will begin at 11 a.m. UK time, and you will receive an update from the working groups established on March 17 in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

One working group is looking at how the 2019-20 match schedule can be completed, while the other focused on economic and regulatory issues such as adjustments to player contracts and transfer windows.

The decision was made to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer at that meeting on March 17, along with a commitment to complete national and European club competitions by June 30.

That goal is optimistic in the extreme, with the continent still under the control of the pandemic.

There have been more coronavirus-related deaths in Spain than in China, where the outbreak originated.

Italy has also been hit extremely hard, with more than 10,000 virus-related deaths, while the UK is blocked, and the death toll exceeded 1,000 over the weekend.

FA under pressure on non-league season More than 60 clubs in steps three to six of those from outside the League have sent a joint letter to the FA to express their discontent over the decision to void and void the season.

It is reported that a proposal to be solicited from member associations would involve ending the 2019-20 season in August and then playing a shortened 2020-21 campaign, to prevent that season from overlapping with the new dates for Euro 2020.

A statement from UEFA on Monday said: "UEFA has invited the secretaries-general of its 55 member associations to a video conference on Wednesday April 1 at noon to share an update on the progress made by the two working groups that are They created two weeks ago and to discuss the options identified regarding the possible rescheduling of matches.

"The meeting will discuss developments in all UEFA club and national team competitions, as well as discuss progress at the FIFA and European level on issues such as player contracts and the transfer system."

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin accepts that any firm planning is almost impossible given the current uncertainty.

Ceferin told Italian media outlet La Repubblica over the weekend: "There is a plan A, B and C. We can start in May, June or the end of June. If we can't do it on any of those three dates, then the season would probably be lost.

"There is also the possibility of ending the season at the beginning of the next season, and the next season will start a little late. It would have to work with regard to the players and the signing periods."

In terms of player contracts, the global players union FIFPRO, which is represented in the second working group, has expressed its support for the idea that the agreements be extended until the end of the 2019-20 season, as long as it applies to all contracts and not just those of players that the clubs wanted to keep.

Union general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said earlier this month: "With a little common sense and cooperation from everyone, this should be able to be resolved."

Dates for a transfer window are at the individual discretion of national federations, but UEFA members may seek to line up to avoid being disadvantaged by an earlier shutdown than a rival competition.